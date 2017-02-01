Mobile
Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau's official lambasts Fox News

TV channel accused of spreading misinformation after reporting Quebec mosque attacker was Moroccan

Image Credit: Reuters
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, January 31, 2017.
 

Ottawa: A senior official in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government blasted US television network Fox News on Tuesday for a “false” tweet claiming a Moroccan was the suspect in the Quebec mosque mass shooting.

Kate Purchase, Trudeau’s communications director, said that Fox News should retract or fix the Twitter message, pointing out that police had released that suspect Monday after they determined he had not been an accomplice in Sunday’s attack.

The Fox News tweet posted at midday Monday on Twitter “contains false and misleading language relating to the identity of the suspect in the Quebec mosque terror attack,” Purchase said in a letter to Fox News co-president Bill Shine obtained by AFP.

“Over the course of the day, this proved to be false information. In fact, the suspect was identified as a 27-year-old French Canadian - not someone of Moroccan origin.

“Sadly, this misleading information has been left to stand on the Fox News Channel’s twitter account and continued to circulate online even now,” she wrote.

Six people were killed in the attack at the Sainte-Foy mosque during evening prayers and eight were wounded.

The suspect in the shooting spree, Alexandre Bissonnette, was arrested after surrendering to authorities. He was charged Monday with six counts of premeditated murder and five counts of attempted murder.

“These tweets by Fox News dishonor the memory of the six victims and their families by spreading misinformation, playing identity politics, and perpetuating fear and division within our communities,” Purchase said in the letter.

The Canadian government spokeswoman also appeared to criticize the new US administration of President Donald Trump, who has undertaken anti-immigration moves since his January 20 inauguration that he says are needed to fight “radical Islamic terrorism.”

“We need to remain focused on keeping our communities safe and united instead of trying to build walls and scapegoat communities,” Purchase said, noting that Muslims are mainly the most victimized by terrorist acts around the world.

“To paint terrorists with a broad brush that extends to all Muslims is not just ignorant - it is irresponsible,” she said.

“For all of these reasons, we ask that Fox News either retract or update the tweet to reflect the suspect’s actual identity.”

