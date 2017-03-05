Canada: No plans to clamp down at border to deter migrants

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Canada: No plans to clamp down at border to deter migrants

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said the issue had not risen to a scale that required hindering the flow of goods and people moving across the world’s longest undefended border

Gulf News
 

Toronto: Canada will not tighten its border to deter migrants crossing illegally from the US in the wake of a US immigration crackdown because the numbers are not big enough to cause alarm, a government minister said on Saturday.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said the issue had not risen to a scale that required hindering the flow of goods and people moving across the world’s longest undefended border.

Hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have defied winter conditions and walked across the border, seeking asylum. They are fleeing President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, migrants and refugee agencies say.

It is not common to have so many asylum seekers in the US looking for refuge in Canada over such a short period. The influx poses a political risk for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who faces pressure from the left, which wants more let in, and from the right, which fears an increased security risk.

“We are concerned and we will deal properly with the extra hundreds [crossing illegally],” Goodale told reporters at a televised news conference in Emerson, Manitoba. “But the full border deals with 400,000 people moving in both directions every day. It also handles C$2.5 billion (Dh6.8 billion) in trade every day.

“It is critically important for us to make sure that it is strong and secure. At the same time, it needs to be efficient and expeditious.” Emerson, on the North Dakota border, has been overwhelmed by the migration and appealed for more government help to handle the influx.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba say 183 people have walked across that border in sub-zero temperatures since January 1. Goodale said the pace has picked up in recent weeks.

On January 25, a White House executive order temporarily banned visitors from seven mainly Muslim countries and also expanded immigration enforcement action domestically.

“The current accelerated rate started in the first week of February and we’ve been following this very very closely,” Goodale said.

Canadian and US officials are working on a plan to tackle asylum seekers crossing into Canada illegally, with American officials keen to discover how they entered the United States in the first place. US Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is to visit Canada this month for talks on the border.

Goodale said it was important for both countries to have the same data and information about the migrants “to fully appreciate where the flow began and all of the factors — and it’s not just one factor — that are contributing to the migration.”

More from Canada

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasCanada

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Canada
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Canada

Man who came to Canada as infant faces expulsion

Framed Gallery

Songs of return atop Palmyra theatre

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Which nations will be hit by new US travel ban

Which nations will be hit by new US travel ban

8 ways to save money on petrol

8 ways to save money on petrol

'Pakistani group carried out Mumbai attack'

'Pakistani group carried out Mumbai attack'