Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Canada declares high-speed internet an essential service

New 750 million Canadian dollar to be created to reach goal of speeds of at least 50 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload

 

Ottawa: Canada’s telecommunications regulator on Wednesday declared access to high-speed internet an essential service that must be available to all, including rural and remote areas of the world’s second-largest nation by land mass.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said a new 750 million Canadian dollar (Dh2 billion) fund would be created to reach the goal of speeds of at least 50 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload.

In addition, telecoms were ordered to provide it with their investment plans within six months to help meet this objective.

“Access to broadband internet service is vital and a basic telecommunication service all Canadians are entitled to receive,” said CRTC chairman Jean-Pierre Blais.

“High quality and reliable digital connectivity is essential for the quality of life of Canadians and Canada’s economic prosperity,” he said.

Most of Canada’s 12 million households and one million businesses already have broadband access to the internet.

But about 18 percent are underserved by dial-up or other low-speed access, which hinders their ability “to participate in the digital economy,” Blais said.

Fast internet access is increasingly needed to access services such as health care, education, and banking, as well as shopping, entertainment, and social networking.

The CRTC set out in its decision that 90 percent of Canadian homes and businesses must have access to high speed internet by the end of 2021 and the remaining 10 percent within 10-15 years.

More from Canada

tags from this story

Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasCanada

tags

Canada
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Canada

Cold comfort

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: World record Christmas tree

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays