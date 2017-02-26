Far from Carnival street fests, glitzy Rio Ball for elite

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Far from Carnival street fests, glitzy Rio Ball for elite

The “Baile do Copa” bills itself as a fairy tale event where the country’s elite can see and be seen

Image Credit: AFP
Revelers of the Imperio da Casa Verde samba school perform during the second night of the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo early yesterday.
Gulf News
 

RIO DE JANEIRO: Women in elegant, long-flowing dresses saunter on the red carpet while men in tuxedos smile broadly and wave to hundreds of people who have lined up along Rio de Janeiro’s Avenida Atlantica to have a look.

As the guests walk into the iconic Copacabana Palace Hotel, they are greeted with the rhythms of a Japanese drum ensemble and the sounds of ocean waves just across the street. Once inside, dozens of men and women in Japanese kimonos bow and say “good night.”

Welcome to Rio’s Ball, the highest of the high-end Carnival parties in the world capital of the bash.

“This event is for people who like to dress up, not just women but men too,” said Andrea Natal, general director of the Copacabana Palace Hotel. “It’s for people who don’t want to deal with dirty bathrooms and who just want a little bit of luxury.”

In stark contrast to the hundreds of hard-charging street parties across Rio that are open to anyone, the “Baile do Copa” bills itself as a fairy tale event where the country’s elite — superbly dressed, sometimes in line with the ball’s theme and other times simply as standard jet-setters — can see and be seen in a hotel known for both opulence and a lengthy tradition of welcoming world leaders and stars.

It’s the kind of event where if you have to ask the price, you probably don’t belong. For those who are curious: single tickets range from $800 to $1,900 (Dh6,978), several times more than the average monthly minimum salary in Latin America’s most populous nation.

“It’s the dance of the wealthy in the most chic of hotels,” said Haroldo Costa, a Carnival historian, adding that despite the high price tag, “every year there is a fight to get tickets.”

The theme of this year’s event was “Geishas,” or Japanese artists who entertain with traditional music and dance. Picking that theme was a nod to the Japanese community in Brazil, the largest in the world outside of Japan.

Some 2 million Brazilians trace their ancestry back to Japan. Many arrived during the 20th century, and worked as poorly paid agricultural workers who laboured on coffee plantations in southern Brazil.

Akemi Ono, a 48-year-old who was born in Rio to Japanese parents, said this year’s theme would be a vehicle to teach Brazilians about Japanese traditions.

“It’s a form of cultural exchange that wouldn’t be possible without events like this,” said Ono, who attended the dance dressed in a kimono.

Like any good Brazilian party, it starts late and doesn’t end until the sun comes up — on the beach, naturally. While it officially began at 10pm Saturday, most of the 1,400 people began pouring in around midnight. It was not expected to end until breakfast was served in the morning.

“It may be the first and last time, but I had to do this at least once in my life,” said 67-year-old banker Cleusa Amaral.

In several halls of the hotel, pink and white fans, umbrellas and lanterns hung from the walls and ceiling. Waiters circulated with champagne, beer and any other spirits that guest could think of to ask for. Three halls were dedicated to huge spreads of food that included: myriad types of sushi rolls, shrimp, quinoa salads, grouper in Thai tangerine sauce and filet mignon.

John and Nancy Kennedy, Americans visiting Rio from Grand Rapids, Michigan, said they were impressed with a party that went “all out.”

“I’ve never walked a red carpet before,” said Nancy, laughing.

“It’s not exactly something we do a lot of in the Midwest,” added John.

Back outside the hotel, while guests walked in, Aline Soza looked on in awe.

“One year, I would really like to go,” said Soza, a 35-year-old flight attendant. “It’s very expensive, but I think it would be worth it.”

More from Brazil

tags from this story

Brazil
follow this tag on MGNBrazil
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasBrazil

tags

Brazil
follow this tag on MGN
Japan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Brazil

Truck accident mars joyful Rio carnival

Framed Gallery

Rain hits several parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat