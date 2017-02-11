War crimes trial resumes for Katanga in DR Congo

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

War crimes trial resumes for Katanga in DR Congo

The ex-warlord was sentenced to 12 years in jail by the International Criminal Court three years ago for a 2003 attack on a village in province which left 200 people dead

Gulf News
 

KINSHASA: Former Congolese warlord Germain Katanga, a convicted war criminal, was back before a top military court in his home country Friday as his trial on fresh charges of war crimes and insurrection resumed.

Katanga, 38, was sentenced to 12 years in jail by The Hague-based International Criminal Court three years ago for a 2003 attack on a village in the mineral-rich Ituri province, which left 200 people dead.

He finished serving a reduced sentence in January 2016 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

But he remained behind bars as Kinshasa readied to try him for “other crimes” committed in Ituri, near the Ugandan border.

Katanga appeared in court Friday along with six co-accused, wanted for “war crimes, crimes against humanity and participation in an insurrectional movement” in Ituri, where some 60,000 people died in fighting between 1999 and 2007.

The trial, which began in February last year, was interrupted soon after his lawyers argued that Katanga’s prosecution could not proceed under the ICC’s founding Rome Statute.

The statute says a sentenced person cannot be prosecuted in a country where he is serving his sentence without the ICC’s approval.

The ICC gave the green light in April of that year, however the trial was postponed again two months later to allow Katanga’s team to shore up its defence.

Public hearing

At the time, one of the accused had also testified that “there was nothing insurrectional” about their rebel group and that instead it “was working with the government to defend national territorial integrity” against militias supported by neighbouring countries.

For the first time since the trial began, families of the victims have been allowed to take part in the court proceedings.

The next public hearing has been scheduled for eight days.

A former member of the armed fighters of the Patriotic Resistance Forces in Ituri (FRPI), Katanga has offered his apologies to the victims, insisting he had turned his back on the militias which still wreak havoc in parts of the DR Congo.

Arrested in 2005 and then transferred to The Hague in 2007, Katanga was convicted of supplying weapons to his militia in the attack on the village of Bogoro where 200 people were shot or hacked to death with machetes.

He was acquitted of enforcing sexual slavery and using child soldiers.

Several senior officers in President Joseph Kabila’s government, some of them former rebels integrated into the army, have been convicted of war crimes by Congolese courts.

More from Africa

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAfrica

Also In Africa

Angola probes football stampede that killed 17

Framed Gallery

Pictures: US dam in danger of failing

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year