Notorious prison escapee dies in South Africa

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Notorious prison escapee dies in South Africa

Was renowned from his many audacious attempts to break out of prison

Image Credit: AFP
Ananias Mathe
Gulf News
 

Johannesburg: A prisoner who escaped twice from high-security jails in South Africa died while being treated for an illness that guards reportedly at first suspected was part of another escape plot, officials said on Wednesday.

Convicted murderer, rapist and armed burglar Ananias Mathe, from Mozambique, was renowned from his many audacious attempts to break out of prison.

He died in hospital in Durban on Tuesday “due to complications with digestive issues”, correctional services spokesman Thulani Mdluli Kwazulu told the SABC state broadcaster.

“We have been giving Ananias Mathe [the] medical attention he deserves for the past three months,” he said.

In 2006, Mathe achieved notoriety when he became the first person to ever escape from the maximum high-security C-Max Penitentiary in Pretoria.

He was reported to have smeared himself in petroleum jelly, squeezed through a tiny window, broken down a wall and used a steel bed bar for a hook to hold a rope made from bed linen and clothes.

However, it was also suspected that he had inside help, and six prison wardens were dismissed over his escape.

After two weeks on the run, Mathe — dubbed by police as “the ultimate criminal” — was tracked down and captured when he was cornered in a house and stabbed a security guard in the eye with a screwdriver.

He was shot three times in the leg in that incident.

Mathe also escaped from Johannesburg Central police station’s high-risk detention facility in 2005, as well as making various failed escape attempts that included sawing though bars and chiselling holes in walls.

He died after being taken to hospital from Kokstad high-security prison in KwaZulu-Natal province.

“I think it was a genuine sickness,” an unnamed prison official told the Times Live website.

“Not so long ago he was caught trying to escape’ and when this happened we thought it was another attempt’ especially because it is the festive season.”

Mathe, aged about 39, was said to have had extensive military training in Mozambique.

The Democratic Alliance opposition party issued a statement describing him as a “notorious criminal and escape artist”.

It said Mathe’s record revealed how prisoners can bribe South African wardens to escape, rather than his “ingenuity or Houdini-like abilities”.

“It is considered impolite to speak ill of the dead. However, in the case of Mr Mathe, society is now free from a dangerous and malevolent individual,” it added.

More from South Africa

tags from this story

South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAfricaSouth Africa

tags

South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
ab de villiers

Also In South Africa

S. African township crew set for race to Rio

Framed Gallery

Celebrating a new beginning

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan