‘Girl bomber’ dies, mosque targeted in Nigeria

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘Girl bomber’ dies, mosque targeted in Nigeria

No-one else was injured in the second attempt on the camp in recent weeks

Gulf News
 

Kano, Nigeria: A girl thought to be aged just 10 died after the suicide vest she was wearing exploded in northeast Nigeria, a civilian vigilante said on Tuesday, as another attack killed one at a mosque.

Musa Ahmad, who works with the military against Boko Haram Islamists, said the incident happened at about 11.30am (1030 GMT) in Banki, near the Cameroon border in Borno state.

“A girl of around 10 came by the military barracks and was trying to cross the road into the IDP (internally displaced persons) camp,” he said.

“She was asked to stop by soldiers. But she ignored them. They threatened to shoot her if she didn’t stop. She obeyed and she was asked to lift up her hijab.

“She did and explosives were found to be strapped on her. Suddenly she pulled on the trigger and exploded.”

No-one else was injured, said Ahmad, who added it was the second attempt on the camp in recent weeks.

On January 18, a young woman and a teenage boy were shot when they refused to stop for a search and exploded just outside the camp, he added.

The vigilante suggested the attempted bombings were a way of Boko Haram “trying to hit back” after recent military operations against them in the area.

Banki, which is 133 kilometres by road southeast of the Borno state capital, Maiduguri, is currently home to thousands of IDPs.

In April last year, at least seven people were killed at the camp in a suicide bomb attack carried out by two women.

Boko Haram has frequently deployed young women and children as suicide bombers to target crowded places such as mosques, markets and bus stations.

On Tuesday, at least one person was killed when a suicide bomber exploded at a mosque at Dalori, on the outskirts of Maiduguri, during morning prayers, residents and the authorities said.

Shuaibu Abubakar said the blast happened at about 5.30am (0430 GMT) as a suicide bomber tried to enter the place of worship.

“One of the worshippers, who was apparently on guard, grabbed him and the explosives went off, killing both of them. Worshippers were saved,” he said.

Tens of thousands of people displaced by the conflict are currently living at two camps set up at Dalori.

On January 30 last year, at least 85 people were killed when militant fighters stormed and torched Dalori, sending local residents fleeing into the bush.

More from Nigeria

tags from this story

Nigeria
follow this tag on MGNNigeria

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAfricaNigeria

tags

Nigeria
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Nigeria

Former cleric in Nigeria with 130 wives dies

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis