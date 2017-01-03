Fresh ‘rebel’ attacks in east DR Congo leave six dead: official

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Fresh ‘rebel’ attacks in east DR Congo leave six dead: official

The government and Monusco have accused the shadowy rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) of carrying out a two-year bloodbath in the region

Gulf News
 

KINSHASA: At least six people were hacked to death in troubled northeastern DR Congo in two attacks last week blamed on Ugandan rebels, a regional official told AFP on Monday.

The government and the UN mission in the central African country Monusco have accused the shadowy rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), dominated by hardline Ugandan Muslims, of carrying out a two-year bloodbath in the region.

“There have been attacks blamed on suspected ADF members near the border with Nord Kivu [province], which left at least six people dead in Irumu territory,” the vice governor of Ituri province, Pacifique Keta, said.

Keta added that the death toll was provisional and security had been beefed up.

Separately, Gill Gotabo, a civil society leader in Ituri, reported that 14 people were killed in the attacks, which took place in the villages of Saboko and Bialee.

Irumu territory in Ituri province is near Beni in neighbouring Nord Kivu province — the main target of attacks where the ADF are alleged to have massacred around 700 people, many of them hacked to death.

The ADF has not claimed any of the Beni massacres. Experts on DR Congo have not found any link between the group and the global jihadist underground.

Others have alleged that government agents have had a role in the killing — claims Kinshasa rejects.

A report by experts in March said members of the Congolese army, former rebels from the RCD-K/ML group — who held the area during the 1998-2003 Second Congo War — and local militias were all involved in the mass killings.

In explaining the violence, some experts have cited struggles for control of trafficking in various industries like timber, agricultural produce or minerals in a region with extremely rich potential.

More from Africa

tags from this story

United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAfrica

tags

United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Africa

Trial of Guinea leader’s son adjourned

Framed Gallery

Rescue in the Mediterranean

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject