14 members of pro-government militia killed in Mali attack

Hundreds of people gathered in Bamako to pay respects to victims of suicide attack

Gulf News
 

Bamako: A pro-government militia in Mali said that it had lost 14 fighters in an attack blamed on former rebels on Saturday, three days after a suicide car bomber left more than 70 dead.

Some 77 people were killed and 120 wounded in the suicide blast on Wednesday which targeted a camp in northern Gao housing former rebels and pro-government militia — who are signatories to a 2015 peace accord struck with the government.

Hundreds of people gathered in the capital Bamako Saturday to pay their respects to victims of the attack on the last of three days of national mourning called by President Ebrahim Boubacar Keita.

The attack, Mali’s worst in years, was claimed by the group of Algerian terrorist Mokhtar Bel Mokhtar, allied to Al Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM).

The attack occurred as former rebels from the Tawareq-led CMA movement prepared to go on a joint patrol with pro-government militia members under the terms of the peace deal.

Despite hopes of unity in the wake of the blast, fresh clashes broke out on Saturday between groups that have signed up to the agreement, according to the pro-government group GATIA (the Imghad and Allies Tawareq Self-Defence Group).

A post near Tin-Assako in the northeastern Kidal region was attacked on Saturday, GATIA secretary general Fahad Ag Al Mahoud said, accusing “elements of the CMA” — referring to ex-rebels from the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA).

“The toll was high — there were 14 victims,” he told AFP.

The information was confirmed by a Kidal resident reached by telephone, but the CMA did not immediately respond to the allegations.

Mali’s north fell under the control of Tawareq-led rebels and terrorist groups linked to Al Qaida in 2012. The Islamists sidelined the rebels to take sole control.

Although they were largely ousted by a French-led military operation in January 2013, implementation of the peace accord has been piecemeal with insurgents still active across large parts of the region.

The joint patrols, which also include regular Malian army troops, are supposed to help prepare for the reorganisation of the army.

The United Nations has deployed 13,000 troops in Mali while France, the former colonial power, has an additional 4,000 soldiers stationed there.

The UN Security Council agreed last week to consider setting up a sanctions regime for Mali to punish those who are hindering efforts to implement the 2015 peace accord.

