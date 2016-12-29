6 fun things to do this long New Year's Eve weekend in UAE

Another long weekend is here and we can’t wait for the new year! Here are the best things you can do this long weekend.

1. Watch the fireworks

Our obvious first choice – this requires a fair amount of planning and risk-taking in terms of traffic and crowding. While being at the venue might not always guarantee you a good view of the impressive fireworks display, you can always look for nearby areas or locations which give you a unhindered experience of the first few minutes of 2017.

Here’s our guide to 10 places across the UAE which have fireworks along with good spots to watch from if you want to avoid the venue and the traffic.

2. Alternative New Year

Not everyone loves the traditional New Year parties and its exorbitant celebrations, not to mention fighting for space everywhere you go. For those people, we have an entire guide on alternative plans to ring in 2017. From staying in, which is what the Guides team is looking forward to, to camping and travel, check out our 7 alternative New Year plans.

3. Light it up! with Fuse ODG

Dance to great music and an awesome crowd at Hiltonia Abu Dhabi this New Year’s Eve. The stra DJ of the night, Fuse ODG, has some great dance numbers including ‘Antenna’, as well as his song with Major Lazer – ‘Light It up’, ‘Azonto’, ‘Million Pound Girl’, and his collaboration with Sean Paul – ‘Dangerous Love’.

Location Hiltonia Beach Club, Hilton Abu Dhabi Cost From Dh200 per person (packages also available) Dress Code Glow and bling Contact +971 2 692 4247 (between 9am and 7pm) or +971 50 733 7288

4. Meet top tennis players

Mubadala Tennis Cocktail Party is the place to be for all tennis fanatics and Emirates Motor Company is offering a range of prizes for participants and tennis-lovers. All you need to do is play #GameSetMatch on the Mercedes Benz Abu Dhabi Facebook page or in person at the mobile showroom in the Tennis Village at Zayed Sports City. Some of the big names playing in the tournament include Andy Murray, Milos Raonic, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Thomas Berdych and defending champion Rafael Nadal.

Location 2016 Mubadala World Tennis Championship, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi Dates Dec 29 to 31

5. Shop crazy at DSF Flash Sale

90 per cent discount in outlets across Mall of the Emirates, City Centres Deira, Mirdif, Me’aisem, Al Shindagha and City Centre Al Barsha? It’s true, trust us. Take advantage of the 22nd edition of Dubai Shopping Festival and shoppers stand a chance at winning up to Dh50,000; the winner to be picked on January 1.

Locations Across UAE Dates Flash sale on January 1 (12pm to midnight)

6. Party in style

To get the true feel of New Year’s Eve celebrations in the UAE, you must try out one of the NYE parties happening across the country. Read our ultimate guide with 77 NYE parties to go to and you will not lack a choice of budget, cuisines or venues.

