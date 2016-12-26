77 New Year's Eve parties to go to in the UAE

The UAE has no shortage of New Year’s Eve parties and lavish dinners to enjoy. We have your ultimate guide to NYE in the UAE with 60 different venues to choose from.

Venues with firework views

1. W Hotel Dubai

No drama, no hassle, no rules. The W Dubai’s #NoRules NYE party is about one thing: giving 2016 the greatest send-off possible and welcoming 2017 in style. This is a #NoRules party, sit down, eat and experience all three venues for one price. Begin your W Dubai NYE party-journey and explore Level Seven for its full service brunch set up, step outside to Wet Deck for delicious mini pizzas and bubbles or upstairs to W Lounge for plentiful canapés and unlimited beverages. Where better to start 2017 than with a view of Dubai Water Canal and the Arabian Gulf? Or head outside for relaxed party poolside vibes on the Wet Deck or toast 2017 in Level Seven surrounded by delicious dishes, drinks and epic beats.

Firework Views: Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah

Location Level Seven, W Lounge, Wet Deck and Namu in W Dubai, Al Habtoor City Cost From Dh495 inclusive of passed canapés and unlimited beverages – standing in all venues except Namu, Table bookings at Level Seven, Wet Deck and W Lounge from Dh995 per person, inclusive of seated dinner in venue of choice, passed canapés and beverages at all venues except Namu, Table bookings and entry to Namu from Dh1495 inclusive of seated dinner at Namu, passed canapés and beverages in all venues Timings December 31 from 9pm to 2am Contact 04 4366666

2. The Ivy Dubai

Welcome in 2017 in style and celebrate the last night of The Ivy. Enjoy live singing by Ciaran Fox and a view of the Burj Khalifa fireworks.

Firework Views: Burj Khalifa

Location Jumeirah Emirates Towers Cost Dh899 including house beverages, Dh999 including sparkling and fine grape, Dh1,199 including bubbly Timings December 31 from 7pm to 12am Contact 04 3198767

3. Rib Room

Welcome in 2017 in style and celebrate with some of the city’s most succulent steaks and a view of the Burj Khalifa fireworks at midnight. Dinner includes a New Year’s Eve 5 course dinner.

Firework Views: Burj Khalifa

Location Jumeirah Emirates Towers Cost Dh425 including soft beverages, Dh650 including house beverages, Dh960 including bubbly Timings December 31 from 7pm to 12am Contact 04 3198767

4. Pai Thai

Enjoy a lovely New Year’s Eve dinner by the waterfront, with some live entertainment by traditional thai dancers. The food offering will include a la carte and signature menu.

Firework Views: Burj Al Arab

Location Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah Cost Dh600 Minimum spend Timings December 31 from 7pm to 1am Contact 04 3666740

5. BiCE Ristorante

Welcome in the New Year at the recently renovated BiCE Ristorante as it showcases an impressive six course Gala Dinner, including an entire menu dedicated to those with a vegetarian preference. As resident pianist Jerry, sets the mood for the party, you will delight in an array of authentic Italian offerings, from Butter poached slow cooked lobster tail with avocado cream, bisque reduction and purple potato to 7 years aged Aquerello risotto with sea urchin, ginger & Caviar and signature Wagyu ribeye grade 7 bone and 1.2 Kg wild rock salt sea bass, served with sliced roast potato & sautéed vegetables. Following the Gala Dinner, guests are invited to take to the newly opened terrace and enjoy views of the JBR fireworks set against a backdrop of commercial house music buy DJ Adelina which will keep everyone dancing all night long.

Firework Views: JBR

Location BiCE Ristorante, The Beach JBR Cost Dh1,300 per person for the New Year menu with unlimited soft beverages, Dh1, 700 per person with unlimited house beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm to 12am Contact 04 3182520

6. At.Mosphere at Burj Khalifa

Wrap up 2016 on a culinary high as At.mosphere Restaurant, Burj Khalifa puts a spin on the traditional brunch with the introduction of their evening ‘brunch’ delicacies this New Year’s Eve. Enjoy a fine dining experience with a creative international cuisine menu, featuring delectable dishes and unlimited sparkling drinks. Celebrate the start of 2017 at the world’s tallest building and capture the Burj Khalifa fireworks display!

Firework Views: Burj Khalifa

Location Burj Khalifa Cost Dh2, 900 per person (window table), Dh2, 500 per person (non-window table) including unlimited sparkling beverages Timings December 31 from 7pm to 1am Contact 04 8883828

7. INKA Dubai

Celebrate New Year with decadence and style as INKA presents an exotic feast from all corners of the earth. With a gastronomic offering to suit the most palates, INKA’s four course menu features distinguished Peruvian flavours from sea, jungle, mountain, and desert. Beverages throughout the evening will be enjoyed a la carte as guests choose from an array of signature infused tonics as well as a variety of premium bubbles suitably fitting for such an occasion.

Firework Views: Burj Khalifa

Location 31st floor of the Sofitel Dubai Downtown Cost Dh950 per person for a 4 course bespoke menu, Dh500 minimum spend per person for bar entry Timings December 31 from 8pm to 3am

8. Jaan At The Penthouse

If you’re looking for spectacular full views of the Dubai coastline and the Burj Khalifa, JAAN at the Penthouse will be the ideal spot to celebrate the end of a fantastic year. Guests will be treated to an array of package options starting with a New Year’s Eve seven-course menu featuring the most celebrated JAAN favourites accompanied by bottles of red and white grape. Guests can also enjoy the same delightful seven-course menu complemented with a free flowing premium beverage package. Alternatively, New Year’s Eve beverage package is offered, which includes a free flowing premium beverages as well as small plates and appetizers. If guests are after an even more VIP treatment, they are welcomed to experience the JAAN VIP table with a minimum of 8 guests, seven-course menu and a premium free flowing beverage package.

Firework Views: Burj Khalifa

Location Sofitel Downtown Dubai Cost Dhs1, 000 per person for a seven-course menu as well as red and white grape, Dh1, 499 per person for seven-course menu complemented with a free flowing premium beverages, Dh1, 200 per person including a free flowing premium beverages as well as small plates and appetizers, Dh3000 per person for VIP table Timings December 31 from 8pm to 12am Contact 04 4573735

9. Pots, Pans & Boards

To welcome in the New Year, Pots, Pans & Boards will have a special sharing menu, which will include canapes, starters, a choice of main courses and desserts, along with a selection of beverages. Canapes include Sweet Potato Hummus, Polenta Fries & Truffle Dip and Black Squid Tempura, whilst diners have the option of choosing between some of Pots, Pans & Boards most popular main courses: Shepherd’s Pie, Red Snapper with Ratatouille & Sauce Vierge, Beef Cheek with Buttered Cabbage & Truffle Polenta, Roast Sea Bass with Crushed Potato, Pickled Artichoke & Lobster Jus and Lamb Shank served with Spiced Chickpeas & Burned aubergine. Diners on the terrace will also have a front-row seat to watch the spectacular fireworks over the Arabian Sea.

Firework Views: JBR, Palm Jumeirah

Location The Beach, JBR Cost Dh450 per person Timings December 31 from 8pm onwards Contact 04 4561959

10. Barasti Beach

The year’s biggest party is approaching once more and there’s no hotter place to be than Barasti Beach as we welcome in 2017. With Dutch superstar Laidback Luke taking to the stage of Dubai’s most iconic beach bar, New Years’ Eve at Barasti is set to the biggest soundtrack of the year.

A host of Barasti favourites will be setting the scene throughout the evening, before Laidback Luke hits the decks to ring in the New Year playing the hits that have made him one of the most versatile artists in the music industry. From House to EDM and cross over pop, the sounds of 2016-17 will be reverberating on the sand.

Firework Views: JBR, Palm Jumeirah

LocationBarasti Beach Club, Dubai Marina Cost Dh200 early bird, Dh260 advance ticket, Dh310 at the door Timings December31 from 7pm Contact 04 5117139

11. Armani/Ristorante

Rich regional flavours and exceptional ingredients fused with signature accents come together in a reinterpretation of Italian tradition to create a duo of degustation menus that define the essence of Italian festive cuisine, complemented by live music. Six-course festive degustation menu available during the festive season.

Firework Views: Burj Khalifa

Location Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa Dubai Cost Dh950 per person including food and soft beverages, Dh1,250 per person including food and selected beverages Timings December 31 from 6pm to 1am Contact 04 8883666

12. Armani/Amal

Explore the gourmet heritage of India for a unique alternative to traditional festive dining with a choice of vegetarian and non-vegetarian tasting menus served sharing style, and redolent with the aromas of far-flung spice gardens. Enjoy traditional sounds from their resident tabla and sarangi players.

Firework Views: Burj Khalifa

Location Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa Dubai Cost Dh850 including soft beverages, Dh1, 150 per person including selected beverages Timings December 31 from 6pm to 1am Contact 04 8883666

13. Armani/Hashi

Rediscover classic favourites and savour innovative presentations with a six-course year-end gala occasion that celebrate both the season and the art of Japanese culinary excellence. Resident DJ playing throughout the night.

Firework Views: Burj Khalifa

Location Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa Dubai Cost Dh450 including soft beverages, Dh850 per person including soft beverages, Dh1,150 per person including selected beverages Timings December 31 from 6pm to 1am Contact 04 8883666

14. Armani/Deli

All the action of a busy European kitchen paired with Italian inspired creations and an interactive ambience make this the go to venue for a vibrant yet relaxed festive experience best shared with family, friends and loved ones with a five course New Year’s Eve gala menu.

Firework Views: Burj Khalifa

Location Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa Dubai Cost Dh850 including soft beverages, Dh1, 150 per person including selected beverages Timings December 31 from 6pm to 1am Contact 04 8883666

15. Atlantis the Palm Kids NYE Party

This New Year’s Eve, Club Rush will be hosting a night of mystique and disguise for teens aged 13 – 18 at the Masquerade Night Out. Enjoy the stunning fireworks display at midnight from Atlantis beach and don’t forget to wear your mask to receive a free mocktail!

Firework Views: Palm Jumeirah

Location Club Rush Atlantis the Plam Cost Dh50 for hotel guests, Dh100 for non-hotel guests Timings December 31 from 9pm to 1pm Contact 04 4261365

16. The Atlantis Royal Gala

This Year's New Year's Eve Royal Gala held on the Atlantis Beach is going to be a grand celebration. The evening begins at 7:30pm with canapes, bubblu and welcome beverages in Asateer before the venue opens up at 8pm where a 30 piece live band kicks off the night's entertainment and plays through until 3am. The Bar will be open all night serving unlimited premium beverages, including free flowing bubbly. On the menu is a luxury buffet serving everything from Lobster and Caviar through to Shawarmas and Fajitas, there will also be live cooking stations as well as child friendly buffet. Gala guests will also enjoy fantastic views of The Palm, the Dubai skyline and the spectacular Atlantis itself.

Firework Views: Palm Jumeirah

LocationAtlantis the Palm Cost Dh2,900 – Adult, Dh2,030 - 12-20 years, while children under 11 attend for free - 0- 11 years Timing December 31 from 7pm to 3am Contact 4 426 2626

17. 360

360 Dubai will be hosting a NineZero Gala Dinner which includes a sumptuous Pan-Asian five course menu with house beverages and access to the 360 rooftop party with bubbly on arrival. Or you can simply choose to go straight to the 360 rooftop party where you can enjoy unlimited house beverages from and a glass of premium bubbly on arrival.

Firework Views: Burj Al Arab

Location Jumeirah Beach Hotel Cost Dh1,950 per person for 5 course menu including unlimited house beverages and access to rooftop party, Dh1,095 per person for the rooftop party, Dh600 per person after midnight for rooftop and club access, canapes and unlimited house beverages Timings 9pm to 3am Contact 04 4068741

18. Trader Vics

Start the New Year with great food and a perfect view of the fireworks at Burj Al Arab. Dance to the music of DJ DTorro and Trader’s in-house Cuban band and enjoy the amazing taste of the island feast. With Oyster Rockefeller, Beef Tartare, New Year’s Special Platter, Crab Stuffed Lobster Ta, Duck Leg Confit, Roasted Lamb Shank and much more from the special menu and champagne, shooters, wines & all Trader Vic’s cocktails selection to complement the exotic food, Trader Vic’s is definitely the place to be this new year’s eve.

Firework Views: Burj Al Arab

Location Madinat Jumeirah Cost Dh650 minimum spend per person Timings December 31 from 9pm to 3am Contact 04 3665646

19. Geales

Wave goodbye to 2016 at Geales Urban Seafood Restaurant and Lounge for a unique and fun celebration. Gather with friends and enjoy a four-course sharing menu and delicious beverages along with a three-piece band and DJ to help you dance the night away.

Firework Views: Burj Al Arab, JBR

Location Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa Cost Dh1, 500 per person Timings December 31 from 8pm to 2am Contact 04 3165550

20. Maya Modern Mexican Kitchen + Lounge

Arriba your way into 2017 at Maya Modern Mexican Kitchen + Lounge this New Year. Indulge with a four-course Mexican sharing menu and enjoy lively entertainment with a two-piece band and DJ on the decks so you can welcome in the New Year on the dance floor. Expect incredible views of the fireworks display.

Firework Views: Burj Al Arab, JBR

Location Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa Cost Dh1, 500 per person Timings December 31 from 8pm to 2am Contact 04 3165550

21. Brasserie 2.0

Enjoy a lavish buffet of international cuisine featuring food from all corners of the world to delight any taste bud and celebrate as the clock strikes midnight to the tunes of the resident DJ and live band. Prepare to be dazzled by entertainment and take in the stunning fireworks display with your loved ones to ensure your 2017 starts with a bang.

Firework Views: Burj Al Arab, JBR

Location Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa Cost Dh1, 900 per person Timings December 31 from 8pm to 2am Contact 04 3165550

22. Al Khaima

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Al Khaima in the gardens of Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa. Experience Arabian hospitality and cuisine in an al fresco setting and be enchanted by belly dancing, traditional Tanoura dancing and live entertainment from our band. Enjoy front row views for the incredible fireworks display as we move into 2017!

Firework Views: Burj Al Arab, JBR

Location Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa Cost Dh1, 900 per person Timings December 31 from 8pm to 3am Contact 04 3165550

23. Waldorf Astoria Dubai

Experience the unforgettable views of the Palm Jumeirah and glittering Dubai skyline whilst you celebrate the New Year in style. End the year with at the inspired studio 54 themed New Years Eve countdown evening. Whether you have the Saturday night fever or a love for Charlie's Angeles, the Waldorf will offer disco beats by a girlie grove band, a delicious buffet spread and the finale of a palm countdown.

Location Palm Jumeirah Cost Dh1, 954 inclusive of a glass of bubbly at the countdown, Dh875 for children 6-12Timings December 31 from 7.30pm onwards Contact 04 8182222

24. Level 43 Sky Lounge

New Year’s Eve at Level 43 Sky Lounge promises to be an unforgettable experience; from front-row seats to the annual fireworks extravaganza that lights up the city’s skies to an incredible, sumptuous feast with premium beverages and live entertainment, there is no better place to ring in the New Year.

Location 3rd Floor; Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road Cost Dh1450 including house drinks and a glass of bubbly at midnight Timings December 31 from 7pm onwards Contact 056 4142213

Venues without firework views

25. St. Regis Dubai

Uphold the legacy of lavish celebrations held by New York socialite Lady Caroline Astor and celebrate the New Year as The St. Regis Dubai is hosting a decadent Great Gatsby-themed celebration spanning across the entire first floor. Brasserie Quartier features a grand brunch, there will be a stage for a beverage reception, while J&G Steakhouse offers a set menu. A live jazz band, DJ and musicians from around the globe bring the party to life and ring in the New Year.

Location 1st Floor of The St. Regis Dubai Cost Brasserie Quartier Dh550 per person with welcome bubbles on arrival, Dh800 per person with pouring house beverages Timings December 31 from 9pm to 2am Contact 04 4355577

26. Bagatelle Dubai

The sophisticated dining destination offers guests an a La Carte menu featuring all the Bistrot Bagatelle favourites. Celebrate in true French style.

Location Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road Cost Dh850 minimum spend for the first seating, Dh1300 for the second seating, Dh500 minimum spend for the lounge area, Dh3, 000 for up to 6 guests for table packages Timings December 31, first seating from 8pm and 8.30pm, second seating from 10pm and 10.30pm Contact 04 3545035

27. Il Capo

Cherish the last moments of 2016 with a Gangs of New York evening in Il Capo. All ‘flappers and dappers’ will receive a welcome drink upon arrival followed by a flavourful four course menu. The upbeat duo entertainment will have guests dancing all the way into 2017.

Location Il Capo, first floor, The Westin Dubai, Al Habtoor City Cost Dh7per person, inclusive of bubbles, Dh550 inclusive of house pouring beverages, Dh450 for soft beverages only Timings December 31 from 7pm to 2am Contact 04 355577

28. Blinq

Enjoy free flowing beverages and snack on cold cuts and cheeses before the DJ hits the decks to get everyone in the zone for the countdown at midnight. The Masquerade Venetian night allows guests to get creative with masks and costumes for a New Year’s Eve to never forget.

Location Blinq, ground floor, The Westin Dubai, Al Habtoor City Cost Dh450 per person for unlimited bubbly and cold canapes Timings December 31 from 7pm to 2am Contact 04 355577

29. Totora Cebicheria

Head down to Totora to enjoy New Year’s Eve with a little Peruvian flare! Kick off 2017 in style with canapés, grape, house beverages, and a glass of bubbly before midnight

Location DIFC Cost Dh399 if booked before December 15th Timings December 31 from 8pm to 12am Contact 04 3999666

30. Toro Toro

Fancy a Pan-Latin inspired party this NYE? Then welcome in 2017 at the colourful and exciting Toro Toro. Dine on celebrity Chef Richard Sandoval’s creations and party along with the DJ and dancers for a memorable new year’s eve.

Location Grosvenor House Cost Dh1, 200 per person inclusive of four-course sharing menu and unlimited selection of house beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm onwards Contact 04 3176000

31. Siddharta Lounge

The Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar is gearing up for an explosive evening with shooting fireworks and Coastal Mediterranean cuisine. Siddharta’s resident DJ and dancers are on hand for your NYE entertainment.

Location Grosvenor House Cost Dinner Seating: Dh1, 400 per person inclusive of a four-course sharing menu and unlimited selected house beverages. Lounge Seating: Dh1, 200 per person inclusive of a four-course sharing menu and unlimited selected house beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm onwards Contact 04 3176000

32. Buddha-Bar

Two DJs, mouth-watering Pan-Asian cuisine, dance performances and delicious cocktails is just the tip of the iceberg. Expect much more if you’re heading to the famous Buddha-Bar for NYE.

Location Grosvenor House Cost Dh1, 600 per person inclusive of four-course sharing menu and unlimited selected house beverages Timings December 31 Contact 04 3176000

33. Cavalli Club

This year Cavalli Club will transform into a winter wonderland, with everything dressed in a crisp white to portray the frost and snow for the festive period. Think a lavish white ball, with candles, snow and incredible performances. The sumptuous food, delicious beverages and incredible music will keep you going on the dancefloor all night long.

Location Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road Cost Dinner Package: Dh1, 650 per person for a 4 course dinner and unlimited beverages, Bar Package: Dh950 female for unlimited beverages, Dh1150 male for unlimited beverages Timings December 31 from 8.30pm to 4am Contact 04 3329260

34. Claw

Celebrate a night of everlasting fun this New Year’s Eve with Calvin and the gang. Welcome the New Year in star-spangling style. Cowboys and cowgirls are in for one rodeo ride of gut busting, mouthwatering, thirst quenching treats. CLAW visitors for the night can opt for an irresistible NYE package with access to an open bar including bubbles and an All-You-Can-Eat Rock Star buffet featuring signature sizzling and BBQ favorites, with an elaborate seafood tower and carvery options. Entertainment includes DJ Graham with back-to-back guilty pleasures of 2016 and retro hits.

Location Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai Cost Dh650 per person including all you can eat and house beverages Timings December 31 from 7pm till late Contact 04 4322300

35. Catch

The specially formulated New Year’s Eve menu focuses on seafood with a four-course option available including oysters, scallop ceviche, crabs legs, short-rib tacos, miso sea bass, duck four ways and chocolate fondant for something sweet. Dinner will be followed by a lively celebration including the notorious Cubache Band and a DJ for some celebratory entertainment. You also have the option to enjoy the a la carte menu, including a complimentary glass of bubbles.

Location Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road Cost Dh550 per personfor 4 course menu, Dh500minimum spend per person for a la carte, Dh950 per person including a 4 course menu and unlimited house beverages TimingsDecember 31 from 9pm onwards Contact 04 3571755

36. El Sur

Contemporary Spanish restaurant El Sur is organizing something extra special this year, incorporating all the elements of an authentic Spanish fiesta. Party goers can enjoy a selection of mouthwatering tapas and Spanish dishes, served both canapé style and from live cooking stations dispersed around the restaurant. This night is about partying, socializing and dancing and there will be a selection of free-flowing Spanish beverages on hand to get the party started. With a dedicated dance floor and resident DJ spinning contemporary tracks, guests will be dancing well into the New Year.

Location The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina Cost Dh600 including food and soft beverages, Dh850 per person including food, house Beverages and bubbly Timings December 31 8pm onwards Contact 04 3997700

37. Cipriani

Ring in the New Year in true Cipriani style with a glamorous Venetian-themed New Year’s Eve party accompanied by the sounds of one of the regions favourite musical maestro groups, Edwin and the Oba’s playing a selection of classic hits as well as pop chart hits. Later on in the evening a special guest DJ will take the stage to countdown the New Year. New Year specials include Tuna ‘Scottato” with Braised Fennel, “Uovo in Raviolo” with White Truffle from Alba and end of the night on a sweet note with Warm Chocolate soufflé with Vanilla Sauce or the famous Cipriani Tiramisu.

Location DIFC Gate 6 Cost Dh1, 400 for 5-course set menu is Timings December 31 from 8pm to 1am Contact 04 3470003

38. Cirque le Soir

Be in with the cool gang and rock up to Cirque le Soir where you will walk into the coolest house party in town. The place will be transformed into a frat house where the jockeys and cheerleaders hang out. The weird and wacky cirque performers will do what they do best and keep you entertained all night long – think, cheerleaders, a midget dressed as the popular jock and costume dress up and you’ll have some idea what to expect!

Location Fairmont Dubai Time: 10.30pm – 3am Cost Free entry Timings December 31 from 9pm to 3am Contact 050 995 5400

39. Rhodes W1

Celebrate a New Year’s Eve headed up by legendary Chef Gary Rhodes and his award-winning kitchen team. Enjoy a four-course set menu and an array of refreshing beverages, for an unforgettable evening to ring in 2017! The party doesn’t end here; after midnight, everyone at Rhodes W1 is invited to continue the party at Toro Toro, Buddha-Bar or Siddharta Lounge.

Location Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina Cost Dh1, 200 per person inclusive of a four-course set menu and unlimited selected house beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm to 3am Contact 04 3176000

40. Sloane's

Welcome in the New Year with family and friends at Sloane's. Enjoy a delicious selection of international cuisine and an impressive open-show kitchen. Feast on delicious fresh seafood, succulent roasts and an impressive cheese board selection. Don’t forget to leave room for a celebratory sweet treat for all your family and loved ones.

Location Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina Cost Dh1, 400 per person inclusive of unlimited selected house beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm to 3am Contact 04 3176000

41. Zengo

Travel to the depths of Asia and indulge in a delicious four-course sharing menu filled with Pan-Asian flavours to spice up the festivities. As you drink and dine whether indoors or al fresco, get in the party mood with beats from the resident DJ.

Location Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa Cost Dh1, 500 per person Timings December 31 from 8pm to 2am Contact 04 3165550

42. Bab Al Shams

For a truly Arabian experience, away from the hustle and bustle of the city but still close enough to see the fireworks the Bab Al Shams is the NYE spot for you. Immerse yourself in the beauty of the Arabic culture with traditional singers, spectacular dance shows, Tanoura dancing, Dabka and a horse show.

LocationAl Qudra Road, Opposite Endurance City Cost Dh1100 per person including soft beverages, Dh1600 per person including house beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm to 3am Contact 04 8096194

43. Provocateur

Head to Provocateur this New Year’s Eve for a sleek and sophisticated celebration. Welcome in the year ahead in elegance and style. Pick your most glamorous black and gold outfits and outshine the rest. *Black and gold dress code is strictly enforced

Location Four Seasons Jumeirah Cost Timings December 31 from 11pm to 3am Contact 055 2118222

44. Nikki Beach

Nikki Beach Dubai is hosting its first New Year’s Eve celebration and the theme is an enchanting evening under the stars. Ring in the New Year with an unforgettable and elegant night themed event that will feature live musicians, our renowned resident and guest DJs plus Nikki Style surprises. You have the option of a dinner in the Nikki Beach restaurant area with personalized VIP waiter service and a luxurious 4-course gastronomic experience with a selection of Nikki Beach’s signature sharing-style dishes or indulge in a bar package which includes house beverages. For an incredibly indulgent experience, reserve the most exclusive and private area for your group and enjoy the ultimate VIP experience in the comfort of your own mini house within Nikki Beach Dubai! Each of these 3 Ultimate VIP Cabanas are equipped with their own pool, terrace, cabana bed, sofas, dining table, bathroom, shower and changing facility.

Location Pearl Jumeirah, Dubai Cost Dh550 per Female, Dh750 AED per Male for Bar access, Dh1, 250 per person for Dinner, Dh6,000 Pool deck sofa and table, Dh8000 pool deck sofa and table (Premium positioning, 6 people), Price upon request for Ultimate VIP Cabanas TimingsDecember 31 from 8pm to 3am Contact 04 3766162

45. Aji

Aji is hosting a special black and gold-themed party. The new Nikkei restaurant will offer a seven course menu showcasing Ají’s signature Peruvian Japanese cuisine, washed down with unlimited house beverages as well as two live DJs and the chance to watch the Burj Al Arab midnight firework display from the opulent alfresco terrace.

Location Club Vista Mare on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Cost Dh550 for the Black Seven Course Set Menu including unlimited soft drinks, Dh999 for the Golden Seven Course Set Menu including unlimited House Beverages and a glass of French Bubbles upon arrival, Dh600 a la carte minimum spendTiming December 31 from 8pm to 2am Contact 04 5520244

46. Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Kick 2017 off in style and join Ruth’s Chris Steak House for a very special New Year’s masquerade party. Put on your most marvellous mask and enjoy an evening of great food. A celebratory set menu has been prepared, however for those who prefer there will be an a la carte option available throughout the evening. With music provided by foot-tapping piano man David Angelo, guests will enjoy favourites from the likes of Frank Sinatra.

Location The Address Dubai MarinaCost Dh550 per person including set menu and paired grape Timings December 31 from 8pm onwards Contact 04 4549538

47. Dragonfly by Tim Raue

Two-Michelin-star chef Tim Raue’s Dragonfly, a contemporary Asian restaurant with rich flavours and sophisticated textures, recently arrived in Dubai with a truly innovative menu. This New Year’s Eve, Dragonfly by Tim Raue will offer a set menu of eight courses including caviar, lobster and dim sum, with a bottle of Apple Sparkling to celebrate at midnight. If you’re a foodie, this is the perfect spot for you.

LocationCity Walk Cost Dh888 per person Timing December 31 from 7pm - last reservation at 9.30pmContact 04 3427044

48. Nomad

Welcome in the New Year with a bang at a joint celebration between Nomad and The Irish Village. Enjoy a lavish Gala Dinner with free flowing beverages at Nomad and dance the night away with the Maplejacks and DJ Marky Mark. This is sure to be a New Year’s Eve to remember.

Location Jumeirah Creekside Hotel Cost Dh400 per person including soft beverages, Dh700 per person including house beverages, Dh175 per child (4-11 years old) Contact 04 2308555

49. CU-BA

Get the party started at the Latin-inspired Cu-ba this New Year’s Eve, with light bites and free flowing drinks served on the rooftop terrace. Enjoy fine views of the Dubai skyline with a live DJ to entertain you as you see in the New Year in style. You will also enjoy a spectacular fireworks display as the clock strikes 12 and you celebrate the New Year.

LocationJumeirah Creekside Hotel Cost Dh495 per person Timings December 31 from 9pm to 3am Contact 02 4988996

50. Blue Marlin Ibiza Dubai

The wild and audacious familia, who took over BlueMarlin Ibiza UAE with its psychedelic themed party earlier this year, prepares to take you on a journey under the stars, filling hearts and ears with nothing buthumour, happiness and good vibes. With confetti rain and incredible music, you will be on your feet all night long For those who want to enjoy the alfresco restaurant at Blue Marlin Ibiza UAE, Chef Mahmoud Turkmani is designing a five course festive dinner exclusively for this night.

Location Golden Tulip Al Jazira Hotels and ResortCost Dh650 for Female, Dh850 for male walk ins including unlimited house beverages, Dh1,350 including 5 course and house beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm to 3amContact 056 1133400

51. Burger and Lobster

Spend your New Year ’s Eve with Burger and Lobster by tucking into tasty sharing platters, a 2kg Lobster as a main course and delicious desserts! But for the special occasion you can sip on premium bubbly.

Location Burj Daman Building, DIFC Cost Dh440 per person for a table of four including bubbles, Dh 577 per person for a table of four including premium bubbles Timings December 31 from 7pm to 2am Contact 052 5213405

52. Seasonal Tastes

Make it the shortest day and longest night with your near and dear at Seasonal Tastes on New Year’s Eve with views to Dubai Water Canal. Welcome 2017 with elegant live entertainment from a guest DJ and a large selection of delicious dishes across six live cooking stations and an international buffet.

Location Seasonal Tastes, first floor, The Westin Dubai, Al Habtoor City Cost Dh750 per person, inclusive of bubbles, Dh550 inclusive of house pouring beverages, Dh450 for soft beverages only Timings December 31 from 7pm to 2am Contact 04 355577

53. The Eatery

Enjoy the last hours of the year with family and friends around a lavish buffet with wide offerings and delectable desserts at The Eatery.

Location Lobby,Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road Cost Dh500 including house beverages, Dh250 including soft beverages Timing December 31 from 7pm onwards Contact 056 4142213

54. Charlie’s Pub and Restaurant

A lavish four-course dinner is perfect for those looking for a fabulous start to the New Year.

LocationMezzanine Floor; Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road Cost Dh700 including house beverages, Dh500 including soft beverages Timing December 31 from 7pm onwards Contact 056 4142213

55. Moroccan Restaurant and Lounge

A lavish four-course dinner is perfect for those looking for a fabulous start to the New Year

Location Mezzanine Floor; Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road Cost Dh700 including house beverages, Dh500 including soft beverages Timing December 31 from 7pm onwards Contact 056 4142213

56. Luigi’s Italian Restaurant

A lavish four-course dinner is perfect for those looking for a fabulous start to the New Year.

Location Mezzanine Floor; Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road Cost Dh700 including house beverages, Dh500 including soft beverages Timing December 31 from 7pm onwards Contact 056 4142213

57. The Eatery

Ring in the New Year with family and friends whilst feasting on a festive buffet including a live cooking station, wide selection of appetizers, main courses and desserts at The Eatery.

Location Lobby, Four Points by Sheraton Downtown Dubai on Mankhool Road Cost Dh380 including house beverages, Dh280 including soft beverages Timing December 31 from 7pm onwards Contact 04 5013115

Abu Dhabi

Venues with firework views

58. Iris Yas Island

Iris is where you’ll find a sprinkle of glitz and a whole lot of glamour at Iris Yas Island. Decked out in glitter, Iris invites guests to bid farewell to 2016. While their chefs prepare a mouth-watering New Year's Eve dinner, live entertainers & DJs will get ready for a sparkling performance.

Firework Views: Yas Marina

Location Yas Marina Abu Dhabi Cost Dh500 (not inclusive of food) for walk-ins after midnight, and starting at Dh850 per person for packages inclusive of food Timings December 31 from 8pm to 3am Contact 055 1605636

59. Aquarium Seafood Restaurant

Celebrate in Carnival Style with dancers, DJ and great food to welcome the New Year! The night will be complete with an excellent view of the Yas Island fireworks. It will definitely be a night to remember.

Firework Views: Yas Marina

LocationYas Marina Abu Dhabi Cost Dh299 per person for 4 course set menu with unlimited free-flow of house beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm to 3am Contact 02 5650007

60. Rozanah

Rozanah is the perfect place to welcome 2017 in style! Get a group together and head down to one of Abu Dhabi’s most popular hot spots, to celebrate the New Year with good food and great music. Enjoy a delectable set menu.

Firework Views: Yas Marina

LocationYas Marina Abu Dhabi Cost Dh360 per person for a set menu including soft beverages, Dh460 including house beverages Timings December 31 from 7pm to 3am Contact 050 8115414

61. Stars 'n' Bars

Spin your New Year’s Eve at outdoor StarDeck Lounge with Dj Yoomba or rock the world with Random Synergy indoor! Come by with the concert wristband after Coldplay and get a glass of Bubbly at the Door with 10 per cent off all night.

Firework Views: Yas Marina

LocationYas Marina Abu Dhabi Cost A la carte Timings December 31 from 7pm to 3am Contact 02 5650101

62. Cipriani

In true Venetian style Cipriani will transport guests back to where it all began with Harry’s Bar in Venice. The a la carte menu will be offered in full, for you to choose any dishes you’d like. Enjoy the sounds of Edwin and the Oba’s playing a selection of classic hits and pop chart toppers. To keep the party going late into the a.m. there will be a special DJ to ring in the New Year, Cipriani Style. Countdown the New Year with Cipriani Yas Island complete with an excellent view of the Yas Island fireworks. It will definitely be a night to remember.

Firework Views: Yas Marina

Location Yas Marina Abu Dhabi Cost A la carte Timings December 31 from 7pm to 3am Contact 02 6575400

63. Zuma Abu Dhabi

Zuma Abu Dhabi will be celebrating the New Year with an evening to suit all tastes, from young families to gourmands and late night lounge-lovers. Those wishing to celebrate with young families can opt for an earlier sitting in the main restaurant from 7pm, enjoying the Zuma a la carte and child friendly, relaxed ambience. The evening will then move up a gear from 9:00pm as the party moves into full swing. Diners can choose their favourites from the Zuma menu. Those wanting to keep things laid back can opt to book a bar table exploring Zuma's innovative and award winning cocktail list and bar menu. 2017 will be welcomed in at midnight with an exciting lighting display, multiple DJ’s until the early hours, and a full view of the spectacular midnight fireworks over Al Maryah island.

Firework Views: Al Maryah Island

Location Al Maryah Island Cost Dh1, 000 minimum spend per person Timings December 31 from 7pm to 2am Contact please call Nikki on 02 4015900

64. St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Since 1904, The St. Regis has been known for its lavish parties. The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort will honor this legacy and ensure an unforgettable celebration for all with thrilling and captivating performances that will rise above expectations this New Year’s Eve. A sumptuous international spread, expertly detailed by Executive Chef Malcom Webster and his team, will please the most discerning palates, while a seven-piece band and fascinating elements of circus acts are sure to delight your evening. As the clock strikes twelve, guests will revel from the sea view terrace as the Saadiyat sky is lit up with fireworks, ringing in 2017, while the DJ uplifts the celebrations with urban beats.

Firework Views: Saadiyat Island

Location The Regal Ballroom, Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu DhabiCost Dh1600including food and select beverages, Dh600 for children ages 6to 12 – AED 600 Timings December31 from 8pm onwardsContact 02 4988996

65. At 55&5th The Grill

Join the resort’s signature restaurant for an evening of glamour, gastronomic highlights and stirring live entertainment by The Jade Trio band in the impressive setting of 55&5thThe Grill. Dress to impress in golden style and celebrate the New Year with friends and family enjoying a gourmet six-course menu from the award-winning culinary team.

Firework Views: Saadiyat Island

Location St. Regis, Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi Cost Dh850 inclusive of 6 course menu and welcome beverage, Dh1199 inclusive of a beverage pairingTimings December31 from 7pm to 12pm Contact 02 4988996

66. Turquoiz

On the beach at Turquoiz the atmosphere will come alive, with a tantalizing five-course seafood-inspired menu and myriads premium beverages, ringing in the New Year with fireworks lighting up the Saadiyat sky.

Firework Views: Saadiyat Island

Location Turquoiz, St. Regis , Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu DhabiCost Dh750 per person Timings December 31 from 7.30pm to 10.30pm Contact 02 4988996

67. White After Party

Guests can join in on the ‘White after Party’ at Turquoiz to enjoy post - dinner drinks and canapés with Ibiza sensation DJ Chad who will be performing along with an electronic violinist.

Firework Views: Saadiyat Island

Location Turquoiz, St. Regis, Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu DhabiCost Dh499 per person Timings December31 from 10pm to 2.30pm Contact 02 4988996

68. Sikka Cafe

Brand new to City Walk home-grown concept SIKKA Cafe rustles up flavours from the streets of Dubai right in the city’s urban core. Enjoy some Arabian hospitality this New Year’s Eve at SIKKA Cafe, where you can enjoy a set menu with unlimited soft beverages. The menu features a classic line-up including the much-loved Kurkuri bhindi, Butter Chicken and Emirati Chebab.

Location City Walk Cost Dh299 per person with unlimited soft beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm to 12am Contact 04 3856524

69. Warehouse Dubai

Warehouse is hosting an amazing cult party titled "2017 Will Awaken'. On New Year’s Eve, come to the dark side to a galaxy not so far away. For an all you can eat and drink evening brunch, this Dubai institution is hosting one of the city's most exciting eventswith live entertainment by guest DJs. Invited you are, party you will.

Location Warehouse, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre Cost Dh399 including house beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm to 12.30am Contact 4 7022455

70. Yalumba

As the clock ticks away the last few hours of the year, feel the magic of 2017 at Yalumba. Sit down to a lavish buffet laden with oysters, lobsters, festive temptations and an unbelievable range of desserts. A decadent spread of scrumptious cuisine complemented with bottomless supply of bubbles. Enjoy live entertainment by guest DJ.Happy hour will start after the event from 12.30 am to 2.30 am

Location Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre Cost Dh599 including house beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm to 12.30am Contact 4 7022455 =

71. La Promenade

La Promenade gives you all access to 3 restaurants for a truly decadent celebration.

From best cuts at M’s Grill, Cantonese and Schezwan cuisine at Long Yin and to traditional Japanese food at Kiku, its going to be a perfect start to welcome 2017.Explore all the delicious delights on offer from a simple steak to the exotic and imaginative flavors of far-flung lands. The resident band will keep you entertained while waiting for 2017!

Location Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre Cost Dh499 including house beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm to 12am Contact 04 7022455

72. Le Meridien Village Terrace

Expect all the embellishments of a jovial and thrilling Las Vegas Style New Year’s Eve Party! Tingle with anticipation, enjoy delicious dining, finest drinking and dancing to ring in 2017! Celebrate with style, while their band, Flames, band will keep you entertained with special event Infusion group.Happy hour starts from 12.30am to 2.30am with 20 per cent discount on all beverages

Location Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre Cost Dh699 including house beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm to 12am Contact 4 7022455

73. BU! Trinity

Welcoming 2017 in style, the team at Abu Dhabi’s award winning Pan-Latin restaurant has taken inspiration from a certain hit Netflix series for a ‘Midnight in Medellin’ New Year’s Eve party. Recreating the streets of Columbia across the restaurant, bar and alfresco terrace. Enjoy a seven course set menu with salsa beats, themed beverages and more than one male guest sporting a ‘Pablo’ moustache.

Location 4 floor of The Hub, The Mall World Trade Center, Abu Dhabi Cost Dh399 per person including soft beverages, Dh699 per person including house beverages, Dh999 per person including bubbly and house beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm to 3am Contact 02 6668066

74. Porters English Pub

Those looking for the kind of festive atmosphere only an English pub can offer should head down to Porters. On New Year’s Eve Porters will be giving 2016 a proper pub send off, with live entertainment from Beat Elite Band and DJ Sugarfed from 9 pm to 3 am.

Location Grand Millennium Al Wahda, Cost Dh100 per person for entry with a complimentary beverage, or free for those dining at any of Grand Millennium Al Wahda’s dining outlets Timings December 31 from 9am to 3am Contact 02 4439999

75. Al Wahda All Day Dining

Friends and family can come together at Al Wahda All Day Dining on New Year’s for a celebratory dinner buffet fit for royalty. Offering a delectable selection of international cuisines, to the most mouth-watering desserts,

Location Grand Millennium Al Wahda Abu Dhabi Cost Dh145 per person including soft beverages, Dhs195 including sparking grape Timings December 31 from 7 pm to 11 pm Contact 02 4439999

76. Sky Lounge Thirty One

Enjoy an unforgettable New Year’s Eve by heading up to Sky Lounge Thirty One. The rooftop lounge will take things up a notch with a house party of pumping tunes from plus views of the twinkling Abu Dhabi skyline by night.

Location Grand Millennium Al Wahda Abu Dhabi Cost three free drinks for ladies before 12pm Timings December 31 from 9pm to 3am Contact 02 4439999

77. Level One Bar & Lounge

With its low lit interiors, retro-style bar and live jazz piano, Level One Bar and Lounge is the perfect choice for those wanting to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style. Like any good hotel bar and lounge, Level One makes an elegant spot before or after an evening meal. On 31st December, guests can enjoy a pre-dinner trio of organic beverages or glasses of bubbly.

Location Grand Millennium Al Wahda Abu Dhabi Cost Dh125for the pre-dinner trio of organic beverages or glasses of bubbly with paired bar bites, Dh175 for a beverage and chocolate tasting, Dh200 for both Timings December 31 from 7pm to 2am Contact 02 4439999