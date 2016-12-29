Mobile
7 Alternative New Year’s Eve ideas for those who hate New Year’s Eve

If you aren't a fan of one of the years' biggest celebrations then take a look at these ideas instead

Beach camping
Image Credit: Supplied picture
The UAE has plenty of options for beach camping.
 

 

1. Host a dinner party

via GIPHY

Organise a long dinner with several courses or some burgers and fries, whatever your palate prefers.  Ask everyone to dress up or down and have a nice night in without traffic or overspending.

2. Host a sleepover

via GIPHY

Celebrate another year of adulthood by hosting a sleepover with your friends. Ask everyone to bring sleeping bags and lots of snacks. Choose a movie and play some board games and have a casual night in while everyone else is stuck in traffic out there.

3. Midnight work out

via GIPHY

For the active people out there, why not get into your sports gear and go for a midnight workout. Whether you decide to run out and watch the fireworks, or head to one of the UAE’s outdoor gyms. Kick start 2017 in the healthiest way possible and in some comfortable shoes.

4. Go camping

via GIPHY

The UAE is full of natural gems. The desert, the mountains the rocky valleys. Pick a spot and spend the night with a cool group of friends. Check out our list of the UAE’s natural gems and choose any of them to ring in the New Year at.

5. Break away

via GIPHY

Why not squeeze in a quick trip between now and the New Year. See a brand new place before the year ends. Enjoy an iconic location for NYE, whether it’s the ball drop in New York or Hogmanay in Edinburgh. Create some great experiences and memories for the year ahead.

6. Go stargazing

via GIPHY

Drive out of the city until you the lights are at a far distance. Bring a warm blanket and lay back on the hood of your car to watch the stars. Contemplate how small you are in this vast universe.

7. Stay in Bed

via GIPHY

Spend the most expensive and overrated night of the year in your cozy bed. Binge watch a TV show, eat some home baked cookies and lay the night away.

What will you be doing for NYE? Tweet us your Saturday night plans at GN_Guides

United Arab Emirates
