11 fun things to do this weekend in the UAE

Here are our top picks on things to do this weekend in the UAE.

1. Celebrate Indian Republic Day

This is a great occasion for non-Indians to partake in the many colourful celebrations that happen across town. While many schools host their own celebrations, you can also head to Downtown Dubai for a special LED light show on the Burj Khalifa featuring colours of the Indian flag along with complimenting fountain shows. Or you could participate in the cultural program happening in the Indian High School, under the patronage of the Consulate of India in Dubai, which will undoubtedly have colourful dances and tasty Indian food.

2. Diva night at Pure Sky Lounge

Dubai Marina and a rooftop terrace? Say yes, because a party overlooking the beautiful marina in this weather is something you aren’t going to be able to even imagine in a month or two. Located on the 35th floor of Hilton Dubai The Walk, Pure Sky Lounge & Dining is an idyllic rooftop lounge, bar and restaurant and this weekend will see divas of Dubai dancing to house music and sipping on signature beverages.

Location Pure Sky Lounge, Hilton Dubai The Walk Cost Dh100 (includes entry and one beverage) Dates January 26 Timings 7pm to 11pm Contact +971 4 374 7888

3. Celebrate Chinese New Year at Buddha Bar

Buddha Bar at Grosvenor House is celebrating Chinese New Year with resident DJ, DJ Ivy V for one night only on Saturday. DJ Ivy V will be joined by a Chinese Lion and dancers on the night, as guests dine from a specially designed menu. Guests can indulge in a fusion of flavours from a menu inspired by cuisines of China, Japan and Thailand such as peking duck, lobster kung pao, steamed jasmine rice and wok fried brocolini to name just a few.

Location Buddha Bar, Grosvenor House Dubai Cost Dh590 per person (minimum reservation of four) including beverages Dates January 28 (Saturday) Timings 7pm to 1am Contact +971 4 317 6000

4. Shop at LA Rags

LA Rags is a unique urban and luxury street wear boutique located in the heart of Abu Dhabi at Al Seef Village Mall. The store holds over 80 chic Californian- inspired boutique brands. We got some sassy sunglasses from the store and loved the collections there which include belts, wallets, other accessories and all kinds of casual and streetwear designs.

Location Al Seef Village Mall Range Mid to High

5. Get healthy today

Pullman JLT’s Fit and Spa Lounge is offering personal training sessions for Dh119 per session (which is one of the cheapest rates from our experience), gym membership for Dh150 per month (what?!) and revitalising spa treatments from only Dh279.

Location Pullman Jumeirah Lakes Towers’ Fit and Spa Lounge Cost Dh119 onwards (depending on package) Contact +971 4 567 1100

6. Australian Day Brunch at Yalumba

Yalumba celebrates the bold flavours, exquisite meats, perfect sweets and everything that’s essentially Australian on Australia Day. But of course, everyone is invited, because you don’t have to be in Australia to celebrate this special time. Celebrate with the best of Aussie meats, pies and spectacular bevies. Pick a table inside or enjoy some fun in the sun outdoors with a high spirited party picnic, live cooking stations, cheeky beverage stations, imaginative games and live entertainers.

Location Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre Cost Dh499 per person including house beverages and bubbly Timings Friday January 27 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm Contact +971 4 7022455

Here are 5 other places to celebrate Australia day!

7. Brunch extended to party

Extend your brunch to a lounge party this weekend at Marina Social with handcrafted beverages, premium bubbles complimented with a three course meal. Extend your brunch into the evening at the Social Room, with 50% off selected food and beverages from 4pm with resident DJ Tito performing late into the night.

Location Marina Social, Dubai Marina Cost Varies Dates and timings Fridays – Brunch (12pm to 3.30pm) Lounge and 50 per cent discounts (4pm to 8pm) Contact +971 4 446 6664

8. Go to the beach!

It’s chilly out we know, but when else can you take those movie-esque walks down the beach with your loved one. One recommendation from us is the Jumeirah Beach which is usually empty or rather less crowded – the one right opposite Mercato Mall. Go on, brave the cold because you know the ominous words of UAE kingdom - ‘Summer is coming’.

9. Bride Abu Dhabi

The ultimate bride show with everything a bride-to-be would want to know including fashion, planning, destinations, grooming and more. For everything you need to know, read our guide to the event here.

Location Adnec, Abu Dhabi Dates January 25 to 28 Timings 4pm to 10pm Cost Standard Dh20 (Access to main stage and features) VIP Online Dh125 (Mini-treatments, complimentary vouchers, goodie bag, priority main-stage seating) At the door Dh150 Get tickets here

10. Retro Revival at Yas Marina

Yas Marina’s monthly ‘Pick ‘n’ Mix’ event is reviving the retro era for the month of January and taking it back to the basics of spending quality time with loved ones. This month’s edition of the activity-filled event will be infused with nostalgia with family-favourite board games such as ‘Guess Who’, Dominos and Scrabble available to be played on the grass, with classic old school music from the last 50 years taking visitors on a trip down memory lane.

Also onsite is the shaded playground and musical water fountain, which are firm favorites with families.

Location Yas Marina, Yas Island Cost free Timings Saturday January 28 from 1pm to 7pm

11. Check out Freshlyground live

One of the most acclaimed and successful bands to emerge from South Africa in recent years, Freshlyground are set to perform at The Baggot, McGettigan’s in JLT. Best known for their hit Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) with Shakira, Freshlyground is a South African Afro-fusion band that formed in Cape Town in 2002. Tickets on platinumlist.net

Location The Baggot, McGettigan’s JLT Cost Dh100 per person Timings Friday January 27. Doors open at 7.30pm, show starts at 9.30pm

Movie Time

Check into Gulf News to learn which movies are running every day along with timings and cinemas across the UAE. Click here for more details.

Staying in?

Not up to braving the crowds in Dubai?

Were you a lover of Archie's comics? Then you just have to see the new show based on the comics releasing over the weekend - Riverdale. Let us know how you like it.

Gulf News has you covered live sport blogs, movie reviews, health and fitness pages, television news and much more. Check out our most popular sections to find what catches your fancy this weekend in Sport and Leisure.