6 places to celebrate Australia Day in Dubai

Aussie Aussie Aussie … oi oi oi.

Happy Australia day! Celebrate at these 6 places:

1. Barasti

Barasti will be throwing a shrimp on the barbie like no other. The beach bar has teamed up with the Australian Business Council to celebrate Australia Day this weekend. With a host of activities for all ages, there’s no shortage of fun in the sun. An Aussie-style BBQ will be available throughout the day, along with live entertainment courtesy of a band and DJ.

Location Barasti Beach Cost Free entry Timings Saturday January 28 from 12pm onwards Contact 04 3181313

2. Bidi Bondi Barbecue

This Aussie spot will be offering two for one Australian hops as well as a barbeque to keep you well fed and energized for the night. There will be live music and tons of thongs flip flopping around at this Down Under inspired event.

Location between Buildings 3-4 Shoreline Apartments Palm Jumeriah Clubhouse 2 Cost various Timings Thursday January 26 from 10am to 12am Contact 04 4270515

3. Brunswick’s Bogan Backyard Party

This cool spot is offering two for one on Australian hops as well as buckets of hops for just Dh100. Ladies can enjoy a two for one offer on the house grape and a special punch all day long. There’s prizes for the best and worst bogans as well as a delicious Australian style BBQ. Entertainment will include the best of Triple J's hottest 100 hits of the past as well as all the Aussie classics for you to belt out.

Location Sheraton Mall of the Emirates 2 Cost various Timings Thursday January 26 from 7pm onwards Contact 056 4040685

4. Yalumba

One of the first Australian restaurants in Dubai is celebrating the day of Aussies with a bang! Or should we say a bubbly brunch. Yalumba features a rustic, Australian country feel and the food is modern eclectic cuisine with a unique blend of flavours from the East and West. This award-winning brunch, has a spectacular display of delicious fare that will keep you going to the buffet. This place is perfect for the serious foodie. The Australia Day Bubbly Brunch lets you indulge in the most delicious dishes.

Location Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre Cost Dh499 including house beverages Timings Friday January 27 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm Contact 04 7022455

5. Wavebreaker Beach Bar and Grill

Gather your mates and family for some do it yourself barbecue fun this Australia Day. Enjoy succulent meats, sausages, prawns and much more. There’s also going to be tonnes of entertainment and of course, the unforgettable beach views to really make you feel like you’re down under.

Location Hilton Dubai, JBR Cost Dh120 per person for food, D195 including 2 beverages Timings Thursday January 26 from 2pm to 11pmContact 04 3182582

6. Nezesaussi Grill

This newly opened spot will also be celebrating Australia day in true Aussie style. The Australia day party also marks the restaurant's official opening!

Location Address Dubai Marina Cost various Timings Thursday January 26 from 7pm to 10pm Contact 04 4367777