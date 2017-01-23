Mobile
Your guide to Bride Abu Dhabi 2017: Plan the perfect wedding

Bride Abu Dhabi has everything from wedding fashion and jewellery, to destinations and planners

953084559
Image Credit: Istock
 

With fashion, beauty, grooming, jewellery, trending styles and destination choices, Bride Abu Dhabi is an ode to looking great and feeling great for your wedding. There are over 240 exclusive exhibitors ranging across all these industries, leaving you spoilt for choice. See a complete exhibitor list here

Date and Venue

The venue is the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. The event takes place from January 25 to 28. Events start at 4pm ending by 10pm on all days.

Highlights

Fashion Show

Bridal collections and evening wear designs will be exhibited by leading international as well as regional designers. Fashion show designers include Amato Couture, Histoire De Soie, The Black Closet, The Bridal Lounge, Casamiento and Tiara Abaya and Sheila. Also, guests can get beautiful diamond jewellery pieces or sets from the best collections in town. 

Destinations

Whether you're planning your honeymoon or a spontaneous romantic getaway, this area of the event will help you find the best honeymoon and travel service providers to tell you about great destinations and good deals. 

Wedding planners

Planning the wedding is usually what has the bride-to-be pulling hair over finding the best service providers in a specific budget range. Bride Abu Dhabi has an exclusive area to relieve your stress aptly named ‘Celebration Creation’ which will include exhibits by leading caterers, florists, musicians or entertainers as well as video and photography providers. Everything from the invitations to the cake will be sorted when you visit the area, aimed to suit every kind of budget.

Arabic Fashion Award 2016

This is one of the major events to happen at Bride Abu Dhabi with participation from designers across the Middle East including Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. The theme of the competition is to create an outfit which draws inspiration from the various cultural symbols of the UAE, including the flag, dhows, the Arabic coffee pot and more.

Indulge Me

Grooming and pampering are foremost in the mind of every woman and the event will let you get make-up advice, hair styles, mini-manicures, makeovers and much more. This lounge includes services by The Nail Spa and Marquee. The exhibitors also discuss bespoke wedding consultation packages and styling advice.

Related Links

    VIP Lounge

    The VIP tickets include access to the exquisite VIP Lounge and will give visitors a chance to enjoy some down time for all the 'bridezilla' action while speaking to industry experts, celebrities and fashionistas. The ticket ensures a fast-track entry into the event, main-stage seating, priority access to mini-treatments, complimentary Nail Spa gift card and Bride goodie bags.

    Cost Standard Dh20 (Access to main stage and features) VIP Online Dh125 (Mini-treatments, complimentary vouchers, goodie bag, priority main-stage seating) At the door Dh150 Get tickets here 

