4 reasons to watch Hidden Figures this weekend in UAE

Here's why our movie pick of the week is Hidden Figures.

1. A true story

Hidden Figures is a true story of how things were in the 1960’s, and the movie is based on a non-fiction novel of the same name by Margot Lee Shetterly. While some changes have been made in the film in terms of characters and events, the premise remains the same. Women, in general, and African American women particularly were segregated and considered lesser than others.

There was segregation to the extent that there was no bathroom approved for use by ‘coloured’ people i.e. African Americans. The lead protagonist, Katherine Johnson, played by Taraji P. Henson in the movie, had to fight and persist to be included in meetings and report briefings. The 98 year old Johnson was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.

2. Awards

Released on a limited basis in December, 2016, followed by a world-wide release in January– Hidden Figures has received widespread box office success as well as critical acclaim. Chosen by National Board of Review as one of the top ten films of 2016 and was also nominated for numerous awards, including three Oscars (Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Octavia Spencer) and two Golden Globes (Best Supporting Actress for Octavia Spencer and Best Original Score). It won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

3. Taraji P.Henson

Yes, she is a whole reason to watch this movie. Henson’s performances are known to be strong and power-packed from her debut role in Streetwise in 1998 to her role in Hidden Figures now. Her most successful stint has definitely been her character in the critically acclaimed TV show, Empire. Some of her other significant movies are The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Karate Kid along with several TV shows.

4. It’s Women’s Day

There’s nothing like a female empowerment movie to celebrate International Women’s Day and this is definitely our top pick as of now.

Hidden Figures is playing in Vox Cinemas in Mall of the Emirates and Reel Cinemas in Dubai Mall and Dubai Marina Mall. In City Walk, you can watch it at the new Roxy Cinemas