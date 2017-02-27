5 ways to celebrate International Women’s Day in UAE

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

5 ways to celebrate International Women’s Day in UAE

Here are our top picks on fun events to celebrate International Woman's Day in the UAE

Gaucho Dubai
Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/ANM
Decadent dining, Gaucho-style.
 

Enjoying being a woman or giving the special woman or women in your life a great day has to be done on a daily basis, but if the world offers you all these fun events 'just cuz'... why not?

1. Celebrate health, celebrate you

Gaucho Dubai is celebrating women’s rights to glowing health and wellness with their Saturday Retreat package throughout March. Start of the package with a 60-minute yoga class taught by Allie McLaughlin and Brittany Paige Small. Follow this peaceful session indulging in a special menu aptly named ‘Feel Good’ with just around 500 calories, while nutritionist and lifestyle consultant, Jill Dumas gives you a masterclass on celebrating a healthy you.

Location Gaucho Dubai, DIFC Cost Dh230 (includes yoga mat rental, carrot and ginger booster drink, unlimited cucumber infused water, yoga class, nutritionist session and Feel Good 3 course lunch) Dates March 4,11,18 and 25 Timings 10am Yoga Class; 11am Nutritionist session; 12pm to 3pm Lunch Contact +971 4 422 7898

2. Keep calm and go to the spa

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2017, book any 80-minute treatment and add on a complimentary body scrub or express facial at Armani Spa. End your Armani Spa escape with exclusive access to the Armani Terme thermal bathing facilities and spa lounge.

Armani Spa

Location Armani Hotel, Downtown Dubai Cost Dh250 onwards Dates March 5 to 11 Contact +971 4 888 3888

3. Ladies’ night out all week

Extend your celebrations throughout the week with our guide to partying for free every night, and this is just for you ladies. Free beverages, amazing music and good friends around you – what better way to celebrate being a woman.

Ladies Night

Party all night every night of the week - only for ladies!

4. Celebrate with great food

Maybe we can let the men in on this one. Take out the special women in your life to indulge in a unique menu designed by Chef Tarun at the Hyatt Place. With various healthy options as well as live grills to select from, enjoy the evening with the special ladies in your life. Being a woman matters very much here you see, women get a 50 per cent discount on your experience.

Location Hyatt Place, Dubai Cost Dh100 per person (50 per cent off for the guests of honour) Dates March 8 Timings 7pm to 11pm Contact +971 56 991 8924

5. Remembering women who broke the glass roof

Bait Al Banat was established in the 1950′s. The name of the museum is translated to ‘The Girls House’. Emirati Professor Rafia Ghubash started the museum so that she could ensure the preservation of the history of women in the UAE. Her aim was to take down stereotypes and divulge the astonishing role that women of the UAE have played in defining their culture and shaping their society. The museum offers an introduction to the lives of UAE women within a location: that celebrates the life and work of acclaimed UAE poets. The gallery spaces hold permanent and temporary exhibitions of works by women artists.

Location Old Gold Souq in Deira next to the fish market Cost Dh20 Timings Saturday to Thursday from 10am to 7pm Contact +971 04 2342342

More from Community

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsGuidesLifeCommunity

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Community

Dubai's most expensive one-bed apartments

Life & Style Gallery

The highlight of Rio Carnival 2017

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Katrina Kaif in Splash and Jagga Jasoos
Loading...

More from Life

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat