5 ways to celebrate International Women’s Day in UAE

Enjoying being a woman or giving the special woman or women in your life a great day has to be done on a daily basis, but if the world offers you all these fun events 'just cuz'... why not?

1. Celebrate health, celebrate you

Gaucho Dubai is celebrating women’s rights to glowing health and wellness with their Saturday Retreat package throughout March. Start of the package with a 60-minute yoga class taught by Allie McLaughlin and Brittany Paige Small. Follow this peaceful session indulging in a special menu aptly named ‘Feel Good’ with just around 500 calories, while nutritionist and lifestyle consultant, Jill Dumas gives you a masterclass on celebrating a healthy you.

Location Gaucho Dubai, DIFC Cost Dh230 (includes yoga mat rental, carrot and ginger booster drink, unlimited cucumber infused water, yoga class, nutritionist session and Feel Good 3 course lunch) Dates March 4,11,18 and 25 Timings 10am Yoga Class; 11am Nutritionist session; 12pm to 3pm Lunch Contact +971 4 422 7898

2. Keep calm and go to the spa

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2017, book any 80-minute treatment and add on a complimentary body scrub or express facial at Armani Spa. End your Armani Spa escape with exclusive access to the Armani Terme thermal bathing facilities and spa lounge.

Location Armani Hotel, Downtown Dubai Cost Dh250 onwards Dates March 5 to 11 Contact +971 4 888 3888

3. Ladies’ night out all week

Extend your celebrations throughout the week with our guide to partying for free every night, and this is just for you ladies. Free beverages, amazing music and good friends around you – what better way to celebrate being a woman.

Party all night every night of the week - only for ladies!

4. Celebrate with great food

Maybe we can let the men in on this one. Take out the special women in your life to indulge in a unique menu designed by Chef Tarun at the Hyatt Place. With various healthy options as well as live grills to select from, enjoy the evening with the special ladies in your life. Being a woman matters very much here you see, women get a 50 per cent discount on your experience.

Location Hyatt Place, Dubai Cost Dh100 per person (50 per cent off for the guests of honour) Dates March 8 Timings 7pm to 11pm Contact +971 56 991 8924

5. Remembering women who broke the glass roof

Bait Al Banat was established in the 1950′s. The name of the museum is translated to ‘The Girls House’. Emirati Professor Rafia Ghubash started the museum so that she could ensure the preservation of the history of women in the UAE. Her aim was to take down stereotypes and divulge the astonishing role that women of the UAE have played in defining their culture and shaping their society. The museum offers an introduction to the lives of UAE women within a location: that celebrates the life and work of acclaimed UAE poets. The gallery spaces hold permanent and temporary exhibitions of works by women artists.

Location Old Gold Souq in Deira next to the fish market Cost Dh20 Timings Saturday to Thursday from 10am to 7pm Contact +971 04 2342342