Oscar movies you can watch in the UAE

Oscar movies you can watch in the UAE, including Best Picture winner, Moonlight

Image Credit:
 

Here're the Oscar nominated movies that you can watch in the UAE.

Moonlight

Winner: Best Picture

A one-off artistic cut screening of the movie will be screened on March 15 at the Mall of Emirates (Vox Cinemas). However, entry might be hard as it is being hosted by The Scene Club in Dubai - club members get preference. Try their website for tickets.

La La Land

Nominated for Best Picture

Hidden Figures

Nominated for Best Picture

Fences

Nominated for Best Picture

Arrival

Nominated for Best Picture

Manchester by the Sea

Nominated for Best Picture

Lion

Nominated for Best Picture

Moana

Nominated for Best Animated Feature Film

Jackie

Nominated for Best Costume Design

Silence

Nominated for Best Cinematography

