UK start-ups eye moves to the continent as Brexit sows anxiety

Poll finds Brexit is sowing anxiety about fund-raising, the hiring of non-British employees, and accessing the European market

Image Credit: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
Attendees build a Tetra Pak milk and juice carton light installation at the Tech Open Air (TOA) conference in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday, July 14, 2016. Berlin based Rocket Internet SE, which backs companies including food delivery services Delivery Hero and HelloFresh, seeks to "on average" grow sales 25 percent to 40 percent in the coming years, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Samwer told shareholders last month.
Gulf News
 

LONDON: British technology start-ups are beginning to stress out over Brexit.

Initially confident their industry wouldn’t be harmed by Britain’s break from the European Union, UK tech entrepreneurs are now girding for a bevy of challenges. A poll of 940 start-up executives in the UK and other nations found that Brexit, which is set to be triggered in March, is sowing anxiety about fund-raising, the hiring of non-British employees, and accessing the European market.

Less than half the executives believed 2017 will be a better year than 2016, according to the survey released Tuesday by the London unit of Silicon Valley Bank, a Santa Clara, California-based investment bank. More than a fifth of fledgling UK tech ventures expect to open offices in continental Europe, and one out of 10 are considering moving their headquarters across the English Channel.

Despite the angst, the UK should remain the biggest technology hub in Europe for some time thanks to supportive regulation and London’s vibrant start-up scene, said Phil Cox, president of Silicon Valley Bank’s UK branch.

“I’m not saying it’s going to be easier but these companies are very disruptive and they will find a way to employ the right people and sell their products and services across borders,” Cox said.

The survey is another sign that Brexit may exact a toll on an industry that’s been a bright spot in the British economy since the 2008 global financial crash. London has become a hotbed for groundbreaking financial technology that’s reshaping the banking and payments processing industries. But in 2016, venture capital investments in British fintech firms dropped 34 per cent, to 625 million pounds ($783 million), according to a report released last week by Innovate Finance, a London-based trade group.

By contrast, German fintech companies received 35 per cent more funding than their counterparts in the UK in the first three quarters of 2016, according to a separate report from KPMG and CB Insights, a New York research firm. The performance marked the first time German fintech ventures attracted more investment than their British counterparts.

A number of nations are trying to follow Germany’s lead by encouraging fintechs. France, Spain, and the Netherlands are offering government-backed investments, subsidised office space, and tax incentives to start-ups. Portugal recently unveiled a 200 million-euro ($213 million) fund to invest in local ventures.

Some UK based entrepreneurs say Prime Minister Theresa May’s vow to leave the European single market and prioritise immigration was a body blow. Hiring talent is the biggest concern of start-ups. Even if a visa regime favours highly skilled workers, they’ll be tied to the companies that hire them. That means employees won’t easily be able to hop from one firm to another like they do now, nor quit and start their own enterprises. Such mobility is crucial to fomenting a thriving technology hub.

“Leaving the single market is going to brutalise our start-up culture,” said Jennifer Arcuri, the founder of Hacker House Ltd., a Manchester-based firm that consults companies on cyber security. “Running start-ups is hard enough, we don’t need the extra burden.”

