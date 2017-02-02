Technology VCs have a $1b obsession with car start-ups

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Technology VCs have a $1b obsession with car start-ups

The auto industry is in the midst of an overhaul thanks to several trends happening simultaneously

Image Credit: Bloomberg
Shakeel Avadhany, president and CEO of Clear Motion, manages to pitch shocks like they’re an Apple product.
Gulf News
 

SAN FRANCISCO: In Silicon Valley’s eagerness to invest in all things automotive, venture capitalists put $100 million (Dh3.6 billion) into a Boston start-up that makes an alternative to shock absorbers.

It’s not a particularly sexy part of the industry, but investors were sold on ClearMotion Inc.’s vision for using technology to give your car a smoother ride. Silicon Valley’s New Enterprise Associates, World Innovation Lab, Eileses Capital and Qualcomm Inc.’s VC arm were among those contributing funds. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s asset management group led the funding round and took a seat on the company’s board of directors.

ClearMotion was founded in 2009 by Massachusetts Institute of Technology students seeking to design a better shock absorber. The part is found on the wheels of every car and truck sold today. The start-up hopes to set itself apart with software that controls the vehicle’s actuators, helping to quickly identify and react to road conditions like speed bumps and potholes and improve vehicle suspension systems.

Shakeel Avadhany, the company’s 29-year-old chief executive officer, somehow manages to pitch shocks like they’re an Apple Inc. product. “We want to do for motion what noise-cancelling headphones do for noise,” he said. “Traditional shock absorbers play defence against the road. We’re playing offence.”

The auto industry is in the midst of an overhaul thanks to several trends happening simultaneously. Cars are going electric, learning to drive themselves and becoming computers on wheels. Detroit is also grappling with the future of automobile ownership in a world of autonomy and ride-hailing apps.

Tech investors are anxious about missing the next turn. Venture funding for auto-tech start-ups topped $1 billion in 2016, according to research firm CB Insights. The largest deal last year was an investment of at least $200 million in the secretive autonomous-car start-up Zoox Inc., followed by auto insurance provider Metromile Inc.

“We are just scratching the surface in terms of technology that will enable the automobile,” said Kittu Kolluri, a director and investor in ClearMotion. The latest round of funding was ClearMotion’s third, but the 115-person company still has a long way to go. Its product isn’t being manufactured yet, and it declined to disclose any supplier agreements.

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSME
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa