Seminar to discuss issues affecting Emirati entrepreneurs
Dubai: Over 100 Emirati entrepreneurs will attend a seminar discussion organised by the Emirati Entrepreneurs Association in partnership with the UAE Banks Federation on March 12 in Dubai.
The event, titled ‘Entrepreneurs and Bank,’ is being organised as part of efforts to support Emirati entrepreneurs, and will discuss key issues affecting them.
The seminar will be presided over by Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, chairman of the Banks Federation, who will discuss the best ways for entrepreneurs to build and maintain strong relationships with banks.