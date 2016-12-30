Saudi Telecom said to be working with JPMorgan on options for Oger

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Saudi Telecom said to be working with JPMorgan on options for Oger

Riyadh-based firm could increase stake in Turkish telecom company from current 35%, sources suggest

Gulf News
 

London, Dubai: Saudi Telecom Co. is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co. to evaluate options including increasing its stake in Turkish telecommunications investor Oger Telecom, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Riyadh-based firm could buy a stake in Oger Telecom from Saudi Oger, which holds 65 per cent, to boost its current holding of 35 per cent, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

Oger Telecom, which owns a majority in carrier Turk Telekomunikasyon AS, has been in negotiations with its lenders since one of its units failed to pay a loan instalment of around $290 million (Dh1.06 billion) due in September, the people said.

A potential sale of a stake in the company could help raise funds to make the payment, the people said. STC, as the Saudi firm is known, has not yet agreed to a deal and talks may fall apart, the people said. Representatives for STC, JPMorgan and Oger Telecom declined to comment.

Turk Telekom rose as much as 4.6 per cent, the steepest intraday advance since November 15, and climbed 3.3 per cent to 5.36 liras at the close in Istanbul.

Saudi Oger began talks to sell a stake in its telecoms unit as it tried to find ways to avoid a default on $4.75 billion of debt after the missed repayment, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg in October. Owned by Lebanon’s Hariri family, construction firm Saudi Oger has started to sell assets to deal with mounting debt problems. The company sold a 20 per cent stake in Jordan’s Arab Bank earlier this month.

Saudi Arabia’s Samba Financial Group has rejected a proposed payment freeze by Saudi Oger, blocking separate negotiations between the company and lenders over 13 billion riyals ($3.47 billion) of debt on its construction unit, people familiar told Bloomberg earlier this month. Oger Telecom holds about 55 per cent in Turk Telekom and an investment in South Africa’s Cell C Pty. Ltd.

More from Telecoms

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGNLebanon
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTelecoms

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Telecoms

Huawei vows a shake-up in a tougher 2017

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler