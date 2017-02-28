Mobile
Qualcomm, Etisalat sign deal to accelerate 5G deployment

Testing and trial will start in the second half of 2017

Image Credit: Naushad K. Cherrayil/Gulf News
Hatem Bamatraf (left), Chief Technology Officer at Etisalat International, watches as Hatem Dowidar, Chief Executive Officer of Etisalat International, signs an agreement with Jay Srage, president of Qualcomm Middle East, Africa, South East Asia and Pacific region.
Gulf News
 

Barcelona

Qualcomm Technologies signed a deal with etisalat on Tuesday to accelerate the telecom’s “5G” deployments in 2019

The chip maker has been highlight its update to its 5G modem at the Mobile World Congress this week. The San Diego-based company and is making a coordinated effort with more than 20 companies to support a partnership project, called “Non-Standalone 5G New Radio,” which aims to utilise the existing technology and allow network operators and hardware vendors to start monetising 5G by 2019. Full scale 5G deployments are not expected until 2020.

Intel joined Qualcomm in supporting the intermediate standard, as has AT&T, Sprint, Ericsson, NTT DoCoMo, SK Telecom, Vodafone, British Telecom, Telstra, Korea Telecom, LG Uplus, KDDI, LG Electronics, Telia Company, Swisscom, TIM, Etisalat Group, Huawei, Vivo, ZTE and Deutsche Telekom, Verizon Wireless, Nokia and the Chinese wireless carriers.

Qualcomm said the companies involved in the partnership will start a trial phase of the technology on March 6 in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

