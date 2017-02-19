Du gifting its mobile customers 10GB for the price of 1GB

Dubai:

Telecom operator du is gifting its prepaid and postpaid mobile customers 10GB for the price of 1GB, 20GB for the price of 5GB and 50GB for the price of 25GB during a period of 30 days as part of its 10th anniversary. The data allowance is for all types of national data usage such as browsing, using social media, and watching videos on any smartphone. As a token of appreciation, du is giving back to its customers who have supported them throughout its 10-year journey.