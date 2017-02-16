Du expects growth to come from non-connectivity business

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Du expects growth to come from non-connectivity business

Hopes to save more than Dh1b from cost optimisation in the next three years, CEO says

 

DUBAI: Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (du) sees margins to be more challenging in 2017 and expects growth to come from non-connectivity businesses such as ICT services.

Du has been reporting a fall in profits for the past two years due to the change in royalty structure. The operator has paid a little more than 55 per cent of its net profit as royalty fees in 2016.

“We have been working on our cost structure significantly that allows us to ensure that we have a value-creation pocket and, on the other hand, opening new track for growth which is not in the connectivity business,” said Osman Sultan, EITC’s Chief Executive Officer.

He said that the company expects to save more than Dh1 billion from cost optimisation in the next three years.

“We plan to continue our close cooperation with our strategic partners to develop a full range of smart services and cloud solutions, providing only the best possible assistance to our customers, but also helping to drive the UAE’s innovation agenda as well as Dubai’s transformation into the smartest city in the world,” he said.

Telecom operators are licensed to offer connectivity services. On top of that, he said that du can build a lot of services by partnering with other companies for smart city, hosting data services, smart home, managed services, etc.

As the pre-paid segment has seen a more challenging situation than post-paid for du this year, Sultan said that in a bid to regain its momentum in the prepaid market, “we need to simplify our propositions and work on ensuring that we attract the right users”.

Out of the 8.64 million subscribers, post-paid contributed just over 11 per cent to the mobile revenue.

He said that the main business came from the fixed line last year and the fixed-line revenue is driving the growth.

Du’s fixed revenue grew 4.4 per cent to Dh2.67 billion compared to Dh2.55 a year ago while its mobile revenue grew by 0.3 per cent to Dh8.97 billion compared to Dh8.94 billion.

“We have added almost a million new mobile customers during the year, registering a growth of 12 per cent to 8.64 million, while our focus on cost efficiency maintained our EBITDA levels whilst we invested in our transformation to an integrated digital provider,” Sultan said.

For 2017, he said the revenue will grow in single digit but fixed-line revenue will grow more than the mobile revenue.

For 2016, du reported a 9.7 per cent decrease in net profit after royalty to Dh1.75 billion compared to Dh1.94 billion a year earlier while its revenue grew 3.2 per cent to Dh12.34 billion.

Du proposes Dh0.21 per share dividend for second half

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (du) has proposed a final dividend of Dh0.21 per share for the second half, bringing the annual dividend payment to Dh0.34 per share for 2016.

This includes a Dh0.13 per share interim dividend paid in October.

In 2015, the telecom operator paid an annual dividend of Dh0.33 and a one-off special dividend of Dh0.10.

More from Telecoms

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTelecoms

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
emirates integrated telecommunications companyemirates airline

Also In Telecoms

Etisalat revenues rise 2.01% to Dh52.36b

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa