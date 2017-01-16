Gulf Craft partners with Drettmann
Dubai: Gulf Craft has announced a partnership deal with Germany-based luxury yacht dealer Drettmann for sales in Europe and Russia.
Drettmann’s first role as sales partner will be to promote the shipbuilder’s luxury Majesty and Nomad series of yachts at bootDusseldorf2017.
Erwin Bamps, CEO of Gulf Craft, said: “Gulf Craft has a growing international presence. We believe that our partnership with an industry established name like Drettmann will enable us to better connect with clients in the European market, enhancing our ability to deliver our world-class vessels and exceptional service.”