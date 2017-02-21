DP World cleared in Djibouti arbitration

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

DP World cleared in Djibouti arbitration

London Court of Arbitration clears port operator of all charges and orders Djibouti government to pay its costs

Gulf News
 

DUBAI: Port operator DP World has been cleared of all charges over its operation of the Doraleh Contrainer Terminal in Djibouti, a statement from Dubai Media Office said on Tuesday.

The London Court of Arbitration ordered the Djibouti government, which accused DP World of making illegal payments to secure its operating rights for the terminal, to pay the costs of arbitration and DP World’s legal costs in its partial final award.

Djibouti, which lodged the its case in 2014, claimed the Dubai-based port operator had in 2006 illegally paid Abdourahman Boreh, head of Djibouti’s country’s port and free zone authority, to ensure the rights to run the container port.

In March 2016 all of the country’s claims against Boreh were dismissed by the English Commercial Court in London.

DP World declined to comment on their arbitration victory.

The Doraleh Container Terminal, which launched in 2009, is Djibouti’s biggest employer, with nearly 1,000 employees, almost all of the Djibouti nationals.

It is the most technologically advanced port on the East Africa coast. It lies on a major east-west trade route, with direct road links to Ethiopia and provides a secure regional hub for transshipment and relay.

Dubai Media Office said DP World has continued to manage the port throughout the arbitration proceedings.

More from Shipping

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI
Djibouti
follow this tag on MGNDjibouti

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsShipping

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGN
Djibouti
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Shipping

ADSB seeks to rebalance portfolio by 2021

Business Gallery

In pictures: Defence exhibition Idex 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays