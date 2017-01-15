Mobile
Abu Dhabi Ports, Khalidia International Shipping sign Dh80m deal

A logistics warehouse to be set up in Kizad

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Ports has signed a Musataha agreement with Khalidia International Shipping, a subsidiary of Emirates Business Group to set up a third-party logistics (3PL) warehouse with a total investment of Dh80 million in Khalifa Industrial Zone’s (Kizad) trade and logistics cluster.

Located in “Khalifa Port Free Trade Zone” (KPFTZ), a dedicated new project that will serve as a platform for businesses looking to expand in the trade, logistics, and manufacturing sectors in the region, the warehouse will be developed on a 47,081.4 square metre plot of land with a total capacity of 33,318 pallet positions. It is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2018.

Transportation costs

In a statement, Mana Mohammad Saeed Al Mulla, Kizad CEO said: “The development of Khalidia International Shipping’s new 3PL warehouse in “KPFTZ” provides existing and future customers with facilities that save transportation costs and streamline storage and distribution processes.”

The warehouse will handle international imports for Abu Dhabi and Dubai markets and boasts a large capacity with over 33,000 pallet positions. It also contains a cold store with temperatures as low as — 24 °C and a temperature controlled dry store at 24 to 26 °C, according to a statement from Abu Dhabi Ports on Sunday.

