Interest in robotic warfare ‘high’ in Saudi Arabia

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Interest in robotic warfare ‘high’ in Saudi Arabia

Autonomous weapons that can be controlled from kilometres away are on the rise in the region, according to Chairman of Milrem

Image Credit: Courtesy: Milrem
THeMIS, designed by Milrem, an Estonian defence company, is the world’s first fully modular hybrid UGV, meaning it can have different weapons swapped on and off the top.
Gulf News
 

ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia is showing strong interest in autonomous weapons systems, said Kuldar Vaarsi, Chairman of the Board of Milrem, an Estonian defence company that specialises in robotic warfare systems.

“Speaking modestly, there is a very high interest in Saudi. There is also interest across the entire Gulf, specifically Oman and Qatar,” said Vaarsi in an interview on Thursday.

According to a report released by Deloitte in January 2017, several GCC countries spend a significant percentage of their GDP on defence, with Oman and Saudi Arabia being two of the top three. Saudi and the UAE remain the Middle East’s top spenders overall, with IHS Jane’s Annual Defence Budgets Report listing them at numbers 5 and 14 respectively.

On Monday, Milrem signed a letter of intent with the UAE-based International Golden Group (IGG) to develop and arm unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) at Idex, the defence exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

“Warfighting is moving very strongly towards autonomous systems. However, for some period of time, a human has to be in the loop — you need a soldier pressing the fire button,” Vaarsi said.

The THeMIS, designed by Milrem, is the world’s first fully modular hybrid UGV, meaning it can have different weapons swapped on and off the top.

“The soldier operating the THeMIS can be up to 2km away. That means the soldier is very safe, operating the system at a distance via camera,” he added.

The letter of intent is to develop the concept further, and actually start testing it with the UAE Armed Forces, according to Vaarsi.

Related Links

“The partnership with IGG is a very good collaboration for us, and it will take our systems in to action with the armed forces.”

This, he hopes, will lead to an order.

“This is the beginning of the road to a sale,” he said. “We have met the expectation of the market, and our solution has hit the perfect spot that the market is looking for.”

In a survey of defence executives in 2014, consultancy McKinsey found that half of those polled saw unmanned equipment as a product most ripe for disruption by non-traditional players.

Whilst unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) feature prominently in the arsenals of many countries, UGV’s have yet to feature to the same degree on the battlefield.

“These are very affordable solutions, hard to detect on the battlefield, and very dangerous. They reduce the need for manpower, and most importantly, they take soldiers out of harm’s way.”

“There is a very good understanding of UGVs in the region,” Vaarsi added.

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman
ABU DHABI
follow this tag on MGNABU DHABI

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsManufacturing

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Oman
follow this tag on MGN
ABU DHABI
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...