British firm will employ Emirati war veterans in its Al Ain factory

Hesco Bastion signed a Dh91.4m contract on Sunday at Idex, which involves setting up a production line in the UAE

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Following its announcement on Sunday afternoon of a Dh91.4 million contract award by the UAE Armed Forces, a senior manager at Hesco Bastion said in an interview at Idex that the British company intends to employ Emirati veterans in its new factory in Al Ain.

Hamish Russell, Global Business Development Manager of Hesco Bastion, a fortification provider, told Gulf News that the firm intends “to use as many UAE nationals as possible in our factory”.

“We’re looking at employing UAE war veterans, and those less fortunate Emiratis, for example those with learning disabilities,” he added.

Hesco Bastion, based in Leeds in the United Kingdom, is a manufacturer of defensive walls and barriers, among other things.

The UAE land forces has been purchasing the company’s products since 2004.

Hesco Group now has an obligation to open a factory in the UAE, as part of the Tawazun Economic Council industrial participation programme, which seeks to gain more value from the country’s extensive military procurement spending.

“We are all very excited here at Hesco, and we look forward to building a long-term commitment with the UAE.”

Other GCC countries

In addition to the deal signed on Sunday, Russell also revealed that the company was in “advanced talks with other GCC countries” for its products.

“Having the facility in Al Ain means we’ll be able to deliver products to market in the region quicker. Our clients will appreciate not having to order it from the UK.”

He added that the Hesco Group was happy with the business it was doing for its clients in the GCC currently, and looked forward to growing that cooperation in the future.

United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
Abu Dhabi
