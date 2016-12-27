Financial Policy Coordination Council holds third meeting
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) organised the third and final meeting of the Government Financial Policy Coordination Council for 2016.
Council members discussed a number of topics, and reviewed consolidated financial statements for the third quarter of 2016. They also discussed strengthening financial cooperation in the health and education sectors, as well as the latest monetary and banking updates in the UAE.
Council members include the undersecretary of the MoF and a representative from the UAE Central Bank among others.