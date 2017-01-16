Mobile
DP World signs agreement with Kazakhstan

Dubai firm to develop special economic zone in Aktau

Gulf News
 

Dubai

Global trade enabler DP World has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Kazakhstan for the development of a special economic zone in Aktau further boosting trade and logistics in the country.

The MoU was signed by DP World Group Chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmad Bin Sulayem and Governor of Mangistau, Akim Alik Aidarbayev, in the presence of First Deputy Prime Minister, Askar Mamin.

It builds on DP World’s present management advisory services contract with the Port of Aktau, Kazakhstan’s main cargo and bulk terminal on the Caspian Sea. DP World also provides similar services under a separate contract with Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Kazakhstan’s national railway company for the development of the Khorgos Special Economic Zone and Inland Container Depot.

Both parties will be exploring opportunities to work together on the Aktau SEZ development project while adding shipping capacity on the Caspian Sea. The projects are part of Kazakhstan President Nazarbayev’s five-year economic policy, ‘Nurly Zhol’, focused on the development of transport and logistics, energy and industrial infrastructure, as well as of small and medium-sized businesses.

The partnership also includes the development of a range of existing and new projects to support the government of Kazakhstan’s efforts to attract private investment for its transport infrastructure, including the Port of Aktau.

“Kazakhstan is an important location along the New Silk Way — a trade corridor that will benefit economies of the world. New and efficient infrastructure is needed to realise seamless cargo movement with multi-modal transport links essential for profitable growth,” said DP World Group Chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem.

