Dewa CEO receives high-level visit from GE delegation

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dewa CEO receives high-level visit from GE delegation

Al Tayer met with GE Vice President Scott Strazik, among others from the US company

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), welcomed a senior delegation from US company GE at Dewa’s head office on Sunday, the government body said in a statement. The visiting group from GE included Scott Strazik, the company’s Vice President. The meeting was intended to bolster ties with international companies, and to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and achieve mutual benefits, according to the statement. Al Tayer highlighted Dewa’s most important strategic projects in renewable and clean energy, supporting the UAE Vision 2021, and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Dewa
follow this tag on MGNDewa

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsGovernment

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Dewa
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...