Defence exhibition IDEX starts with a bang

The International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), began in spectacular fashion on Sunday morning with a live military show, attended by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
The rulers of the UAE then toured the exhibition, stopping to inspect the military hardware and technology on display.
One of the largest defence exhibitions in the world, the IDEX opening ceremony began with marching bands, before turning to a live military demonstration, featuring attack helicopters, pyrotechnics, fighter jet flyby’s and soldiers engaged in tense firefights.
The display signalled the official start to a five day conference and exhibition, attended by foreign dignitaries, minsters and industry leaders.
On offer to visitors at IDEX and NAVDEX (naval defence and maritime security exhibition) is military and police equipment ranging from protective body armour, to rifles, submarines, tanks, and anti-aircraft missile defence systems.
The level of business done at IDEX has grown steadily over the past decade, with over Dh18.33 billion in deals inked at the last event in 2015.
It is now considered one of the very largest defence exhibitions in the world.
Spending is set to remain high this year, with governments around the world concerned over growing tensions.