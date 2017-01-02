Mobile
UAE starts Emiratisation drive in private sector

One decree mandates that private companies fill data entry positions with Emirati nationals

 

Dubai:  Private sector companies in the UAE will be monitored starting Monday to ensure adherence to the government’s Emiratisation campaign.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced that the two issued decrees that promote Emiratisation in the private sector will be applied starting this year.

“In support of Emiratisation measures, MOHRE to start two newly assigned decrees [on January 2],” the ministry said on its official Twitter account.

Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Saqr Ghobash, has issued the decrees regarding the hiring of data entry staff in private businesses and occupational health and safety officer in companies “specialized in construction and industrial works”.

The first legislation, Ministerial Decree No. 710 of 2016, seeks to employ UAE nationals for data entry positions. Companies with more than 1,000 workers have been urged to register and ensure that at least two data entry positions are filled by Emirati residents.

The second decree states that companies in the construction and industrial sector that employ more than 500 workers won’t get work permits without the appointment of at least one Emirati occupational health and safety officer.

