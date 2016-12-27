UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Dubai: If you’ve recently joined the job market and don’t know where to apply, it may be a good idea to start looking at the popular list.

Each year, a branding agency called Universum polls thousands of future jobseekers worldwide, to find out which companies are being held in highest regard. The annual study provides insight into how companies are perceived by job applicants.

The company has recently released the 2016 results for UAE, based on the responses of more than 12,000 students taking up a business degree.

The overall results in UAE highlight the popularity of global technology organisations known for great employee benefits and stable financial health, as well as airlines, as good employers.

At least five home-grown businesses have also been ranked as the most ideal companies to work for.

Claiming the top spot is Google, followed by Apple in the second place, Emaar in the third position, and Dubai Airports and Etihad Airways in the fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Google has been known for looking after the wellbeing and happiness of its staff, providing employees with a lot of perks, from free food at the gourmet cafeterias to nap pods, massage rooms and onsite doctors.

Apple may not offer the same benefits, but according to its employee reviews, the iphone maker is still one of the "amazing" employers to work for, with benefits ranging from product discounts to education and childcare assistance and health club reimbursements even for those who work from home.

"The benefits include, 401(k) match, stock purchase options, product discounts and discounts on services across many different areas, education assistance, childcare assistance, paid vacation, sick time and other time off options, health club reimbursment or bike cost set off," said one employee who work as at-home advisor for Apple. "You get 1.5 time for [overtime] and it's pretty much unlimited as long as you don't exceed 12 hours in a day or 59 total in a week," the employee wrote on Glassdoor.

Rounding up the top ten are Microsoft, Emirates Airline, L’oreal Group, Adnoc Group and Ernst & Young.

One of the companies landing in the top ten, L’Oreal, is quite popular that it attracts more than 1.3 million job applications each year. Applicants are drawn to the company’s commitment to innovation, ethics and responsibility.

“We are honored and grateful to the students who recognize us as one of the top 10 most attractive employers, offering limitless opportunities in all functions from business to science. We really want to act as an incubator for talents and future leaders, always providing innovative and personalized experiences to our employees”, said Jaime Fernandez De La Vega, HR Director at L’Oréal Middle East.

The study by Universum attracted the responses from 12,637 future career seekers studying in Zayed University, UAE University and American University of Sharjah, among many others.

What employees are talking about:

Google

“The perks are amazing. Yes, free breakfast, lunch, and dinner every weekday. Amazing holiday parties (at Waldorf Astoria, NY Public Library, MoMA, etc.); overnight ski trips to Vermont; overnight nature trips to the Poconos in the summer; summer picnics at Chelsea piers; and on and on and on. I don't see this going away unless the company starts hurting financially.”

Apple

"Working at Apple means that the things you work on get into the hands of hundreds of millions of people, literally. It's a lot of pressure to get things right and drives one to do the best work of their lives. 2+ years later I'm still blown away by the talent and creativity of people I work with."

Emaar

“The income, the environment, the potential to grow all make it a great company to work for. Hard work pays off.”

Dubai Airports

“Lots of opportunities, good salary, new skills can be earned.”

Etihad

“Very nice perks such as discounts everywhere, paid for accommodation, dry cleaned laundry, transport to and from work. Good salary.”

Microsoft

“Work-life balance, good people, good management in general. Tuition assistance, good insurance.”

Emirates

“Free Accommodation. Free transportation to and from your accommodation to DXB. Great travel benefits. Free gym memberships. Free Beach Club Memberships. Massive discounts all over Dubai at fine dining and entertainment venues with FACE (Flight Attendant Club of Emirates) card. You meet and work with amazing people from all over the world.”

L’oreal Group

“The organization really values your touch bases and checks in with your progress. You can truly own your destiny. I started out as an assistant store manager in a small retail division and am now, 5 years later, working my way onto a corporate management role with our Professional Products Division. Work hard, be a good person, and own your progress... It's all part of the entrepreneurial spirit of L'Oreal.”

Adnoc Group

“Very cooperative staff, learn a lot every day, good chances of self- development, safety. It is a perfect place to work, you will find easy access to many resources.”

Ernst & Young (EY)

“Great place to start and build a career. I can't imagine comparing the experience you get at EY compared to industry. If you're willing to work hard, the sky is the limit.”

Source: Glassdoor.com