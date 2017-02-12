'Tremendous' rise in jobseekers in Middle East region

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

'Tremendous' rise in jobseekers in Middle East region

Number of candidate profile registrations in one job site alone swells to 27 million professionals

 

Dubai: The number of professionals in the Middle East who are on the lookout for new employment opportunities has posted a “tremendous” increase.

According to a job site, as more people across the region are looking to change companies or careers this year, their registered candidate profiles went up to 26.7 million recently.  

In 2016 alone, more than 3.9 million jobseekers posted their CVs online, representing a 17.3 per cent increase in the number of people looking for new work.

‘[We] witnessed a tremendous growth in online jobseeker registrations,” Bayt.com said on Sunday. The site had earlier found in its survey that about nine in ten people in the region (98 per cent) are actively looking for new work.

“It is evident that jobseekers in the region are determined and inspired to seek more career opportunities,” said Suhail Masri, vice president for employer solutions at Bayt.com.

Within the UAE, about the same number (97 per cent) intend to move to another company or land a new job this year. Most of them (62.36 per cent) confirmed that finding better opportunities is at the top of their career goals this year, followed by improving skills and productivity (24.73 per cent).

A closer look at the figures, however, would reveal that there’s a huge gap to fill in the job market. Bayt.com’s figures show that while there are 27 million jobseekers out there, only 124,877 jobs opened in one year, leaving candidates about 10,000 vacancies to browse on any given day.

The job vacancies span all industries, sectors, career levels and locations in the Middle East and North Africa. The industries that had the highest number of job openings in 2016 included the engineering and construction, as well as the information and communications technology.

Other industry sources have predicted, however, that more jobs will open up this year as the number of companies planning to expand their headcount in 2017 has increased.

According to Hays, about seven in ten (72 per cent) of employers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region plan on recruiting additional staff in the next 12 months, compared to the 37 per cent who did so in 2016.

“We are already seeing very healthy demand for sales, account management and marketing staff which is encouraging and suggests a lot of companies are now going on the offensive with regards to hiring additional headcount,” said Chris Greaves, Managing Director of Hays, Gulf region.

“Additionally we are receiving about 10 enquiries a week from companies looking to recruit who are setting up their business in the UAE, predominantly in Dubai.”

More from Employment

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGNGulf Cooperation Council

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEmployment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Employment

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone