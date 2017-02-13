Outlook for salaries in GCC this year

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Outlook for salaries in GCC this year

Compensation review also looks at which sectors received pay increases, cuts in 2016

 

Dubai:  Many companies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region are not planning to change their compensation budgets for 2017, with employee salaries expected to continue at a relatively flat rate compared to a year ago.

Recent data released by recruiting experts Hays suggested that most employers (82 per cent) expect workers’ monthly incomes to either remain unchanged or increase marginally by less than 5 per cent in the next 12 months.

Among those expecting some changes, 43 per cent see a 5 per cent wage hike, while a smaller number (12 per cent) anticipate increases of 5 per cent to 10 per cent. Pay cuts are anticipated by 2 per cent of the organisations.

From an employee perspective, fewer people are anticipating increases of 15 per cent this year, while two per cent are expecting some workers to undergo pay cuts during the same period.

“Workforce salaries are one of the single biggest costs for employers and, given the challenging economic climate of the past twelve months, it is simply not viable to offer company-wide pay rises," said Chris Greaves, Managing Director of Hays, Gulf Region..

"Instead, we have seen added focus to be on individual performance related pay, which typically amounts to a lower spend for employers than company-wide pay increases.” 

Hays' salary review found that less than half of working professionals in the GCC (48 per cent) saw  increases  in their paycheques of 5 to 10 per cent. However, nearly one in ten (9 per cent) experienced pay cuts.

Among the accountancy and finance professionals, 51 per cent reported salary adjustments, of which 14 per were reductions, an increase from just 1 per cent the previous year.

For this year, a small number of workers in the industry (3 per cent) are anticipating a decrease in pay. However, the majority of workers in the sector (61 per cent) are bullish about 2017, with 61 per cent of them saying they expect salary increases.

About half of workers in the construction and  property sector were not spared some pay adjustments either. Among those who saw changes in their salaries, a significant number (24 per cent - also one of the highest) received pay cuts. Those who were granted salary increases mostly enjoyed 5 to 10 per cent rise.

Among the engineering professionals, about four in ten (40 per cent) reported some salary changes, of which 16 per cent were pay reductions, up from 6 per cent a year earlier. The average pay hike received by engineering workers last year ranged between 5 per cent and 10 per cent.

Employees who work in human resources departments (48 per cent) reported salary adjustments, of which 15 per cent were reductions. The majority (54 per cent), however, are optimistic that they will get pay hikes this year.

Information and technology (IT) professionals (34 per cent) saw their salaries changed last year. Pay reductions accounted for 12 per cent of the adjusments. This year, 61 per cent of IT workers, expect their salaries to change.

Lawyers, legal secretaries and other professionals in the industry, appeared to be the least affected by the economic slowdown, with a whopping 59 per cent of them reporting pay increases.

The average pay increase received ranged between 5 per cent and 10 per cent. A higher number (68 per cent) are looking to get further changes in their paycheques this year.

Office support professionals were among those the least happy with how their incomes fared last year. More than half (51 per cent) did see some adjustments in their take-home pay, but 18 per cent of that represented salary decreases.

Those who did get some financial rewards reported an average of 5 to 10 per cent pay hike. These professionals are also among the least optimistic this year, with nearly seven in ten (69 per cent) of them expecting no increases.

Sales and marketing professionals also went through a challenging period in 2017. Among the 49 per cent who saw their salaries changed, 20 per cent suffered pay cuts.

 

 

More from Employment

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGNGulf Cooperation Council

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEmployment

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Employment

Hundreds of jobs unfilled as expat numbers fall

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year