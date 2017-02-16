Mobile
Toyota recalls thousands of hydrogen-powered vehicles

Distributor in UAE confirms recall that affects units made between November 2014 and December 2016

 

Dubai: Toyota is recalling thousands of zero-emission fuel-cell vehicles it had sold around the world after discovering an issue that can turn its systems off.

The giant automaker announced on Wednesday that the recall will affect 2,800 hydrogen-powered Mirai vehicles made between November 2014 and December 2016.

The carmaker had discovered a software glitch that could make the output voltage of the fuel-cell converter exceed the maximum under certain driving conditions and ultimately shut the systems down.

Mirai is Japanese for “future.” The hydrogen-powered car, one of the first such vehicles to be sold commercially, can go up to 300 miles on one charge. Its launch was seen as part of Toyota’s goal to replace traditional petrol-powered cars.

Al-Futtaim Motors, which distributes Toyota cars in UAE, confirmed the recall.

“In line with Toyota’s international protocol, Al-Futtaim Motors will be applying a software update to the three Mirai vehicles currently being tested on UAE roads as part of a pilot programme,” a spokesperson said in a statement sent to Gulf News.

The process can reportedly take only about an hour.

The Toyota distributor kicked off last year the pilot testing of the zero-emission hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai vehicles in UAE. The vehicle was also showcased at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week to promote fuel cell vehicle technology for  a greener environment.

Copy of 2015-09-15T073542Z_1482739615_LR2EB9F0L375W_RTRMADP_3_AUTOSHOW-FRANKFURT

The company, however, clarified that the recall will not have an impact on car owners in the UAE, considering that only three MIrai vehicles are being used in the country for testing.

“Toyota is conducting a customer satisfaction campaign involving the Toyota Mirai. The public in the United Arab Emirates is not affected by this campaign as the vehicles are not available for sale in the local market,” the company said. 

