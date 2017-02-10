Renault profit surges 38% as SUVs grab European market share

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Renault profit surges 38% as SUVs grab European market share

Operating profit increased to 3.28 billion euros from 2.38 billion euros a year earlier, the company said

Gulf News
 

Paris: Renault SA’s profit surged 38 per cent in 2016 after the French carmaker gained market share in Europe with an expanded line-up of sport utility vehicles and upgraded models like the Megane hatchback.

Operating profit increased to 3.28 billion euros ($3.5 billion, Dh12 billion) from 2.38 billion euros a year earlier, the Boulogne-Billancourt-based company said in a statement. The figure exceeded the 3.05 billion-euro average of 16 analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue jumped 13 per cent to 51.2 billion euros. The shares rose the most in seven months.

“It is a very good year, and we reached the targets that we set for ourselves,” Chief Financial Officer Clotilde Delbos told reporters on Friday. “We reached these good results,” despite struggles in once-strong markets like Russia and Brazil.

After overtaking French rival PSA Group as Europe’s second-biggest carmaker last year after Volkswagen AG, Renault faces the challenge of maintaining momentum as growth in its home region slows. That will put more emphasis on Renault’s efforts to reduce its reliance on Europe by returning to Iran and expanding in India and Africa.

2022 Target

To show that growth can continue, the company intends to present a plan in October to increase annual revenue 37 per cent to 70 billion euros by 2022 and lift its operating margin to 7 per cent of sales in five years from 6.4 per cent.

Renault is “one of the most attractive earnings transformation stories” in the European auto industry, Thomas Besson, an analyst with Kepler Cheuvreux, said in a note. “Renault’s 2017 earnings should grow further on full availability of new models and the early stage of an emerging markets’ recovery.”

The shares rose as much as 4.1 per cent, the biggest jump since July 12, and were up 2.1 per cent at 84.50 euros at 9.14am in Paris trading. The stock has climbed 18 per cent in the past 12 months.

Last year, Renault widened its market share in Europe to 10.1 per cent as it lured customers with SUVs like the Kadjar and Captur, and refreshed the Megane as well as the Scenic minivan. The French manufacturer expects sales of its namesake Renault brand and the budget Dacia nameplate to grow further this year. Renault’s worldwide deliveries rose 13 per cent in 2016, compared with 4.6 per cent across the sector.

Russian loss

In 2017, Renault is targeting higher operating profit and revenue at constant exchange rates, excluding the impact of Russian carmaker AvtoVAZ, in which Renault owns a majority stake and which it is consolidating. The company expects the global car market to grow 1.5 per cent to 2 per cent, paced by a 2 per cent increase in Europe and France.

Renault’s alliance with Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. came just short of surpassing General Motors Co. and joining the ranks of the top-three automakers by global sales. The automotive partnership, which combined delivered 9.96 million vehicles in 2016, was lifted by the addition of Nissan’s minority stake in Mitsubishi Motors Corp. Nissan’s contribution to Renault amounted to 1.74 billion euros, while Lada-maker AvtoVAZ was a negative 89 million euros.

Renault, which is the target of a probe by French prosecutors into allegations of emissions irregularities, hasn’t made any provisions for potential damages, Delbos said. The company has repeatedly insisted that its vehicles comply with French and European Union rules and aren’t equipped with software to cheat on emissions. The CFO said the company had no information about the content of the French investigation.

More from Automotives

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Brazil
follow this tag on MGNBrazil
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsAutomotives

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Brazil
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Automotives

Nissan Mexico plant going ahead despite Trump

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

Parking fines cut in Abu Dhabi

Parking fines cut in Abu Dhabi

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

Rescued lions get root canal fix in Abu Dhabi

Rescued lions get root canal fix in Abu Dhabi

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery

World Government Summit kicks off in Dubai

World Government Summit kicks off in Dubai

Pacquiao to fight Horn in the UAE?

Pacquiao to fight Horn in the UAE?