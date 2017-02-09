Nissan says Mexico plant going ahead despite Trump warnings

Visitors walk at a Nissan gallery at its global headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo.

TOKYO

Nissan said on Thursday it is pressing ahead with plans for a new plant in Mexico, despite US President Donald Trump rapping rival Toyota over a factory in the Latin American country.

Nissan and Daimler broke ground in 2015 on the facility in Aguascalientes in central Mexico, saying they would invest around $1.0 billion on a factory that would make vehicles for their Infiniti and Mercedes-Benz brands.

Nissan — which posted a fall in nine-month profit as it handed out more incentives to sell cars in the US — said the plant is on track to start producing vehicles this year.

The Japanese automaker said Thursday its April-December period net profit dropped 8.5 per cent to 414.2 billion yen ($3.7 billion), while sales and operating profit fell 7.6 per cent and 14.3 per cent. Nissan moved 4.0 million vehicles globally in the nine months, edging up nearly three per cent from the same period a year ago.

Several plants

It further said it has several other production plants in Mexico, where it makes more than 800,000 vehicles annually.

“As of today we are on track, in line with the schedule and by the end of the fiscal year our new Infiniti cars will be produced there,” Nissan vice president Joji Tagawa told a media briefing Thursday, referring to the new plant.

The comments came as Nisshinbo Holdings, another top Japanese firm, said it has dropped Mexico as a possible location for its new auto parts factory, citing Trump’s protectionist outbursts.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe heads to Washington Thursday for meetings with Trump aimed at cementing ties and underscoring his country’s commitment to investing in the US.

Trump has assailed Japan for allegedly devaluing the yen to boost exports, grouping it with other countries he says are taking “advantage” of the US.

He also targeted Toyota with strong criticism of its ongoing project to build a new factory in Mexico, threatening it with painful tariffs if its goes ahead.

The Japanese auto giant has stuck to its Mexico plans, but said last month it intends to invest $600 million and create 400 jobs at one of its US plants.

PERFORMANCE

Nissan said it still expects a net profit of 525 billion yen for the fiscal year to March.

Unit sales rose in North America and China, the world’s biggest car market, but Nissan said it sold fewer cars in Japan during the nine-month period, with sales falling about 10 per cent.

Nissan’s struggles at home were partly linked to the temporary suspension of its mini-car sales owing to a fuel-economy rigging scandal at partner Mitsubishi Motors.

The firm blamed the drop in its bottom line on the cost of offering incentives to win over drivers in the US and the impact of currency fluctuations.