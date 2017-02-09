Nissan says Mexico plant going ahead despite Trump warnings

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Nissan says Mexico plant going ahead despite Trump warnings

The Japanese automaker said Thursday its April-December period net profit dropped 8.5% to 414.2 billion yen ($3.7 billion)

Image Credit: AP
Visitors walk at a Nissan gallery at its global headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo.
Gulf News
 

TOKYO

Nissan said on Thursday it is pressing ahead with plans for a new plant in Mexico, despite US President Donald Trump rapping rival Toyota over a factory in the Latin American country.

Nissan and Daimler broke ground in 2015 on the facility in Aguascalientes in central Mexico, saying they would invest around $1.0 billion on a factory that would make vehicles for their Infiniti and Mercedes-Benz brands.

Nissan — which posted a fall in nine-month profit as it handed out more incentives to sell cars in the US — said the plant is on track to start producing vehicles this year.

The Japanese automaker said Thursday its April-December period net profit dropped 8.5 per cent to 414.2 billion yen ($3.7 billion), while sales and operating profit fell 7.6 per cent and 14.3 per cent. Nissan moved 4.0 million vehicles globally in the nine months, edging up nearly three per cent from the same period a year ago.

Several plants

It further said it has several other production plants in Mexico, where it makes more than 800,000 vehicles annually.

“As of today we are on track, in line with the schedule and by the end of the fiscal year our new Infiniti cars will be produced there,” Nissan vice president Joji Tagawa told a media briefing Thursday, referring to the new plant.

The comments came as Nisshinbo Holdings, another top Japanese firm, said it has dropped Mexico as a possible location for its new auto parts factory, citing Trump’s protectionist outbursts.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe heads to Washington Thursday for meetings with Trump aimed at cementing ties and underscoring his country’s commitment to investing in the US.

Trump has assailed Japan for allegedly devaluing the yen to boost exports, grouping it with other countries he says are taking “advantage” of the US.

He also targeted Toyota with strong criticism of its ongoing project to build a new factory in Mexico, threatening it with painful tariffs if its goes ahead.

The Japanese auto giant has stuck to its Mexico plans, but said last month it intends to invest $600 million and create 400 jobs at one of its US plants.

PERFORMANCE

Nissan said it still expects a net profit of 525 billion yen for the fiscal year to March.

Unit sales rose in North America and China, the world’s biggest car market, but Nissan said it sold fewer cars in Japan during the nine-month period, with sales falling about 10 per cent.

Nissan’s struggles at home were partly linked to the temporary suspension of its mini-car sales owing to a fuel-economy rigging scandal at partner Mitsubishi Motors.

The firm blamed the drop in its bottom line on the cost of offering incentives to win over drivers in the US and the impact of currency fluctuations.

More from Automotives

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Toyota
follow this tag on MGNToyota
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsAutomotives

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Toyota
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
Japan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Automotives

Renault profit surges 38%

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system