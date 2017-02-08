Careem, Uber hope for legal support in Pakistan

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Careem, Uber hope for legal support in Pakistan

Ride-hailing apps were earlier asked to suspend operations for failing to register private cars for commercial purposes

Image Credit: Reuters
Uber and Careem have been ordered by Punjab and Sindh authorities to obtain certificates of fitness and route permits.
Gulf News
 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s provincial Sindh High Court (SHC) will on February 9 hear a case involving digital ride-hailing services Careem and Uber, whose operations were suspended for “illegally” operating private vehicles for commercial purposes.

Careem and Uber were earlier served notices by provincial governments of Punjab and Sindh and asked to suspend their operations for failing to register private cars used for commercial purposes and for not obtaining fitness certificates and route permits.

Punjab Government’s Provincial Transport Authority said Uber, Careem and another ride-hailing service, A-One, were not complying with regulatory body in Lahore.

The companies are required to register private cars as well as obtain certificates of fitness and route permits, according to the Punjab Transport Authority.

Sindh Transport Minister Nasir said that Uber and Careem had not been banned in Sindh but only served with notices to acquire route permit and excise and taxation department, Geo News reported.

“These unregistered companies and vehicles can create issues regarding safety of lives and property of the masses,” the notification said. Only 8-10 out of a total of 1,000-1,500 Uber cars have agreed to comply with authority’s rules and obtain NOCs (no-objection certificates), Sindh Transport Secretary Taha Farooqi was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Popular with urbanites

The ride-hailing services — currently available only in major cities like Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore — are popular among Pakistan’s urban class for their smart technology, door-to-door services and affordability.

Uber wants to work with Pakistan’s policymakers and regulators.

In a statement emailed to Gulf News, Uber Pakistan said it would “continue to work with regulators and policymakers to ensure that Pakistanis have access to [a] safe, affordable and efficient transportation option.”

Meanwhile, Uber will stand by its driver-partners to help them “earn a sustainable income for themselves and their families.”

Careem hopes to support Pakistan government to provide facilities and create jobs:

In a live broadcast message, Managing Director of Careem Pakistan, Junaid Iqbal, said Careem is open to working with Pakistan government on laws and regulations. He asked provincial government to embrace the new technology, the concept of ride-hailing as it will create hundreds of thousands of jobs.

“Careem aims to work with the Government of Pakistan and hope to create 100,000 jobs by the end of 2018” Iqbal said. “[Together] we can create jobs and encourage entrepreneurship,” he said, terming unemployment as the root cause of all problems in Pakistan, including terrorism.

Citing examples of Malaysia and India, where new transport rules are under review, and of Saudi Arabia, where all private cars have been declared public, Iqbal assured Careem’s compliance with laws and urged Pakistan government to support ride-hailing friendly laws.

Dubai-based Careem hit the roads in Karachi and Lahore, and later Islamabad, in October 2015 whereas San Francisco-based ride-hailing company Uber started operations in Lahore in 2016.

Careem, founded in 2013, now has a market value of more than $1 billion and offering its services in more than 50 cities in Middle East, North Africa and South Asia region. Careem recently announced expansion of its services to three new cities of Pakistan: Peshawar, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad.

Ban on digital ride-hailing services across the world:

Mobile-app ride-sharing companies like Uber and Careem have defied regulatory opposition in various countries, stimulating new legislations.

Uber has faced protests, bans and legal action from governments, drivers, passengers and competitors around the world including Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany as well as the UK and some states of the United States.

Uber was banned in 2014 by transport authorities in Hyderabad, India, for not having licenses to operate in the city. In Malaysia, city authorities cracked down against ride-sharing apps for offering “illegal” taxi services. In 2016, both Careem and Uber briefly halted their services in Abu Dhabi over licensing issues.

In most such cases, the ride-sharing apps complied with the legislations while in some instances new legislation was introduced to facilitate people.

More from Automotives

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsAutomotives

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Automotives

Renault profit surges 38%

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system