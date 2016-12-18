Cadillac Middle East appoints new marketing director
Dubai: Cadillac has announced the appointment of Christian Soemmer as the new managing director for Cadillac Middle East.
Soemmer comes from an extensive background in the premium automotive industry and most recently served as the sales director with Audi Middle East.
“It is an exciting time to be a part of Cadillac,” said Soemmer. “We’re breaking the boundaries of what an automaker traditionally is and becoming a true luxury brand.”
The brand also recently announced a $12 billion (Dh44 billion) investment to support its expansion plans.