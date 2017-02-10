Mobile
UK manufacturing jump shows economy ended 2016 strongly despite Brexit vote

Manufacturing, construction output beat forecasts, while volatile pharmaceuticals help factory growth in December

Gulf News
 

London: British manufacturing grew more strongly than expected in December, showing the economy remained resilient to the end of the year despite June’s Brexit vote shock, although 2017 looks like it will be more difficult.

Official data released on Friday also showed the country’s smaller construction sector grew more quickly in December than many economists had forecast, while the trade deficit narrowed.

Britain’s economy was the strongest among the Group of Seven richest nations last year, confounding predictions of a sharp slowdown following the decision by voters to leave the European Union. But it is widely expected to slow this year as rising inflation eats into the spending power of consumers.

The Bank of England has signalled it is in no hurry to raise interest rates from their record low.

Sterling rose after Friday’s data and British government bond futures modestly extended losses.

“The economy has been remarkably strong in the third and fourth quarter but things might become more challenging in the middle of this year,” Commerzbank economist Peter Dixon said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is due to launch the process of leaving the EU by the end of March, kicking off potentially difficult negotiations with the rest of the bloc that may deter companies from making long-term investments.

Manufacturing output

The main driver of Britain’s growth since in recent years has been the dominant services sector.

But Friday’s figures showed manufacturing grew strongly in the October-to-December period, up 1.2 per cent from the previous three months, the strongest performance since June 23’s Brexit referendum.

In December, manufacturing output jumped by 2.1 per cent, much more than the 0.5 per cent rise forecast by a Reuters poll of economists.

However, the Office for National Statistics said the increase was due in large part to the often volatile pharmaceuticals sector.

Compared with December 2015, manufacturing was up 4.0 per cent, the strongest increase since April 2014.

Industrial output overall rose 1.1 per cent in December, stronger than expectations for a 0.2 per cent increase in the Reuters poll, taking the year-on-year growth figure to 4.3 per cent, the strongest since January 2011.

Preliminary estimate

Britain’s construction sector also grew by more than expected, up 1.8 per cent in December from November, helped by the building of houses and commercial property. The Reuters poll had predicted an increase of 1.0 per cent.

The ONS said it was not revising its preliminary estimate that Britain’s economy grew by 0.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Separate figures from the ONS showed Britain’s goods trade deficit fell to 10.89 billion pounds in December, narrower than a forecast of £11.50 billion (Dh52.5 billion) in the Reuters poll.

The ONS said the improvement was largely to due to exports of erratic items such as gold and aircraft parts and there was little evidence that the fall in the value of the pound since the Brexit vote was helping bring down the trade gap.

Excluding the volatile erratic items, Britain’s goods trade deficit widened in December.

