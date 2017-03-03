UK economy’s strong growth since Brexit vote starts to slow

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UK economy’s strong growth since Brexit vote starts to slow

Services PMI fell to a five-month low of 53.3 from 54.5 in January and suggested the economy is now expanding at a quarterly pace of around 0.4%

Gulf News
 

London: Britain’s unexpectedly strong economic growth since last June’s Brexit vote may be starting to fade as inflation picks up, according to a major business survey that chimed with notes of caution from several top companies.

Slowing consumer spending started to hurt services companies in February, an unpromising signal for the economy ahead of Britain’s divorce with the European Union, Friday’s Markit/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed.

As finance minister Philip Hammond puts the final touches on his first budget on March 8, the survey is likely to reinforce his sense that Britain’s strong growth since last year’s vote to leave the EU will fade this year.

The services PMI fell to a five-month low of 53.3 from 54.5 in January and suggested the economy is now expanding at a quarterly pace of around 0.4 per cent — much slower than the 0.7 per cent expansion during the fourth quarter of 2016.

Sterling slid to a seven-week low against the dollar after the PMI was published, prompting investors to discount further the chance of the Bank of England raising record low interest rates any time soon.

Lacklustre reports from major British companies added to the sense of a tougher 2017 for the economy than last year.

Advertising giant WPP, the kind of company regarded by analysts as a bellwether for the economy, warned of a tough economic background and its forecast for growth this year came in below analyst forecasts.

Earlier this week, British broadcaster ITV reported the first decline in advertising revenue since 2009.

Britain’s economy expanded faster than most of its developed world peers in 2016 but economists think rising inflation is starting to weigh on consumers and business profit margins, something corroborated by the PMI survey.

“Notwithstanding the disappointment, that is what everyone has been expecting to happen — we just hoped we were wrong,” said Alan Clarke, head of European fixed income strategy at Scotiabank, on the PMI.

Data company Markit said some firms in its survey reported cautious spending by British consumers.

It highlighted strong inflation pressure with input costs and selling prices in services companies increasing at the fastest rates since mid-2008 when consumer price inflation hit more than 5 per cent.

“Weaker consumer spending was a key cause of slower service-sector growth, suggesting that household budgets are starting to crack under the strain of higher prices and weak wage growth,” Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said.

Despite the inflation pressure, Williamson said the PMI’s fall left it around levels more consistent with a further rate cut by the Bank of England than an increase.

Last month Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said he remained convinced that inflation would go above the bank’s 2 per cent target only temporarily and due entirely to the fall in the value of the pound since the Brexit vote, rather than more deep-seated price pressures.

The pound may have further to fall, a Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists and economists showed on Thursday.

Prime Minister Theresa May intends to trigger the formal process for separating from the EU by the end of this month.

Although growth slowed in February, services firms remained confident about their prospects in the next 12 months, with optimism running just below January’s eight-month high.

More from Economy

tags from this story

Theresa May
follow this tag on MGNTheresa May
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

Theresa May
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Fed will likely raise rates this month

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Indian workers face pension woes

Indian workers face pension woes

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins