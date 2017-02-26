UAE inflation up 2.3% in January

Shaikh Zayed Road. Dubai posted the biggest jump inconsumer prices Picture for illustrative purposes only.

Dubai: The cost of living in Dubai and the rest of the emirates went up this year, with the overall inflation rising by 2.3 per cent in January compared to a year earlier.

The latest report released on Sunday also noted a .70 per cent rise in the consumer price index (CPI) for January when compared to the previous month.

Among the items monitored, the cost of medical care, education and transportation, aside from miscellaneous goods and services, posted the biggest increase.

Health-care inflation went up by 5.7 per cent, while education and transportation costs posted a rise of 5 per cent and 4.4 per cent, respectively.

The price of beverages and tobacco, furniture/household goods and accommodation registered upward adjustments of 2.8 per cent, 2.3 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively.

Among the emirates, Dubai posted the biggest jump in consumer prices, with its inflation hitting 3.7 per cent, followed by Fujairah at 2.9 per cent, Ajman at 2.3 per cent and Abu Dhabi at 1.8 per cent.

Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah experienced the lowest price adjustments at 1.5 per cent, 1.3 per cent and 1.7 per cent, respectively.