UAE GDP expected to grow in excess of 3.5 per cent in 2017-2020

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE GDP expected to grow in excess of 3.5 per cent in 2017-2020

Dubai economy projected to grow 3.1% this year

Image Credit: Courtesy: EDC
Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum | President of Dubai Civil Aviation, Chairman & CEO of Emirates airline and Group and Chairman of the Economic Development Committee in Dubai
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai’s GDP is expected to grow by 3.1 per cent in 2017, said Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates airline and Group and Chairman of the Economic Development Committee in Dubai, on Tuesday.

The emirate’s GDP grew by 2.7 per cent in real terms in 2016 despite declining oil prices, sluggish growth in developed as well as many emerging economies and a mere 1.7 per cent growth in global trade.

Delivering his keynote at the ‘UAE Economic Outlook 2017’ hosted jointly by the Dubai Department of Economic Development and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Shaikh Ahmad said sustainability and flexibility are the most notable characteristics of Dubai’s ongoing economic and social transformation.

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development has projected an average GDP growth of 3.4 per cent in Abu Dhabi during 2016-2020. Combined growth of all emirates, the UAE is projected grow in excess of 3.5 per cent between 2017 and 2020.

Going forward, the UAE is expected to focus on economic diversification and non-oil sectors to drive the GDP growth. “More than three decades ago, our leadership put diversification on the top of the development pyramid in Dubai and the growth vision and strategies adopted since then have all focused on accelerated and sustainable growth. It has led to faster integration of the emirate’s economy into the global economy and quantitative as well as qualitative growth away from oil,” Shaikh Ahmad said.

Real economic growth has averaged five per cent a year over the past five years, while the importance of non-oil economic activities has grown steadily. “Our efforts at economic diversification continue unabated with a target of increasing the contribution of the non-oil sectors to UAE GDP from 70 per cent today to 80 per cent during the next 15 years,” he said.

During the past year, the UAE continued the course of diversification and progress and achieved new milestones. This includes a jump of 8 points in the World Bank Doing Business report, from the 34th to now the 26th easiest country in the world for doing business, and ahead of any other Arab country. The World Bank also recognised the UAE as one of the top 10 most improved business environments over the past year.

The UAE also topped the list of countries in the Middle East and North Africa region Global Entrepreneurship Index Report 2016, and ranked 19th in the world ahead of countries such as Norway, South Korea, Turkey and Japan. According to the World Competitiveness Report 2016-17, the UAE is second only to Singapore in the Air Transport Infrastructure Quality index that measures the general level of infrastructure in airports and their compliance with international standards.

Reaffirming Dubai’s commitment to pursue its decades’ old policy of openness, Shaikh Ahmad said that the emirate will continue to embrace the world economy through welcoming trade, investment, people and ideas.

While striving for faster economic growth, the UAE will remain committed to sustainable growth. Environmental sustainability is a guiding principle of the UAE 2021 National Agenda.

“We are working to ensure sustainable development while preserving the environment, and to achieve a perfect balance between economic and social development through improving the quality of air, preserving water resources, increasing the contribution of clean energy, and implementing green growth plans. We continue to work closely with the private sector to boost productivity growth and improve the quality of public services. This is the strategic goal that inspired Dubai’s Public-Private Partnership Law where we seek a continuous model for exchange of knowledge and experience between the two sectors,” Shaikh Ahmad said.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGNEmirates Airline
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGN
Japan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

UAE business confidence drops

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access