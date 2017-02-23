UAE firms account for 63.4% of IDEX transactions
ABU DHABI: Naval Staff Colonel Fahad Nasser Al Thehli, official spokesperson of the fourth edition of the Naval Defence Exhibition, NAVDEX 2017, announced that national companies accounted for 63.4 per cent of deals made during the first four days of IDEX 2017.
Colonel Al Thehli said that national companies accounted for 52 transactions out of 82, with regional and international companies acquiring the rest. Al Thehli anticipated the total value of deals announced would exceed Dh20 billion on the fifth day.
He added that the Dh18.8 million in cumulative transactions made so far during IDEX 2017 and NAVDEX 2017 confirms the great success of the exhibition and conference. (WAM)