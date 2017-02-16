Turkey unemployment rate seen falling to single digits by year-end - minister
ANKARA
Turkey’s labour minister said on Thursday he expected the unemployment rate to fall to single digits by the end of 2016, after Turkey announced its highest unemployment rate in six years.
Mehmet Muezzinoglu made the comment in an interview with broadcaster A Haber after data from the statistics institute on Wednesday showed the unemployment rate rose to 12.1 per cent in the October-December period from 10.5 per cent a year earlier. (Reuters)