Trump trade tantrum concerns put US shale in South Korea spotlight

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Trump trade tantrum concerns put US shale in South Korea spotlight

Seoul’s efforts to narrow trade surplus underscore how Trump’s anti-trade stance has flipped traditional thoughts about trade balances on their head

Image Credit: Bloomberg
Chesapeake Energy and Baker Hughes’ natural gas rig in Burleson, Texas. South Korea sees more US shale imports as a key to narrowing the trade gap.
Gulf News
 

South Korea is looking at the energy sector to rebalance its trading relationship with the US and deflect President-elect Donald Trump’s protectionist rhetoric.

The sixth-largest exporter of goods to the US wants to reduce its trade surplus with the world’s top economy to avoid being named a currency manipulator. South Korea sees more US shale imports as a key to narrowing the trade gap and the government is looking at ways to boost spot energy purchases from the US.

South Korea’s aims underscore how Trump’s anti-trade stance has flipped traditional thoughts about trade balances on their head. South Korea’s trade surplus with the US was $23.4 billion (Dh85.9 billion) in 2016, up from $11.6 billion (Dh42.6 billion) in 2011, according to the Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. Trump, during the campaign trail, blamed a 2012 trade agreement with South Korea for the loss of about 100,000 US jobs.

South Korea is monitoring whether there’s room for making additional spot purchases of US energy exports, a senior official at the trade ministry said this week. The government is sharing information with companies and plans to review the situation once the Trump administration is in place, he said.

“With the forthcoming Trump administration, refiners are getting increasing pressure from the government to buy more crude and gas from the US,” Kim Jae Kyung, a research fellow at Korea Energy Economics Institute, said by phone. “There have been on-going discussions regarding raising US energy purchases. Pressure from the government will continue to creep up as time goes and the Korean refiners will have to deal with it.”

Currency watchlist

South Korea was listed in the US Treasury Department’s currency watchlist in October, along with China, Japan, Germany, Taiwan and Switzerland, for meeting two of the three criteria used to monitor currency practices. The Korea Institute for International Economic Policy warned in a January 4 report that changes to the criteria would bring a “high possibility” of Korea being tagged a manipulator.

To avoid that, South Korea is considering increasing imports of US goods to trim the surplus, Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said at a January 5 press briefing. The energy sector is one area where it could raise imports, specifically through shipments of US shale gas, he said.

While South Korea is a net exporter to the world, shipping out Hyundai Sonatas, Samsung Galaxies and DVDs of Korean TV dramas, it is energy poor with crude oil and natural gas among its largest import goods by value.

That makes energy a good trade match with the US, which is leveraging shale companies’ success at fracking into becoming a major energy exporter. Congress in 2015 lifted a 40-year ban against most crude oil exports and companies are spending billions of dollars to turn the US Gulf Coast into one of the top three liquefied natural gas exporters in the world.

SK E&S Co. Ltd. earlier this month bought South Korea’s first shipment of US shale LNG from Cheniere Energy Inc. Korea Gas Corp., the world’s biggest commercial buyer, this year is scheduled to begin importing 2.8 million tonnes a year of US LNG from Cheniere when it finishes a new production train. That much LNG at current Asian spot values is worth about $1.2 billion a year.

GS Caltex bought 2 million barrels of the US Eagle Fordcrude for delivery in November and December last year. Other than condensate and Alaskan oil, it was South Korea’s first crude purchase from the US after Washington removed the ban on exports. South Korea imported 301,279 tons of crude from the US in 2016.

Because of higher shipping costs, importing US oil is profitable when benchmark West Texas Intermediate is at least $6 or $7 a barrel cheaper than the Middle East marker grade Dubai, said Kim Wookyung, a spokeswoman at SK Innovation Co., South Korea’s biggest refiner. As of Wednesday, WTI for March was priced about 55 cents below Dubai, according to Bloomberg’s calculations based on PVM Oil Associates data.

An official with GS said while they seek opportunities to buy US crude, they won’t do so if it isn’t economical. So far that’s the official policy of South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, too.

The government isn’t in a position to push companies to boost imports because they are private enterprises and will make purchasing decisions based on their needs, the ministry official said.

There may be room for US oil shipments as suppliers to Korea including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and Oman have limited the amount buyers can request as part of a deal between Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-members to trim output.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGN
Oman
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Xi: China economy will keep growing steadily

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access